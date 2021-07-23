The Charleston Files: news wrap

Charleston, SC

Housing wage gap highlights homeless problems

While housing is, for most people, the most expensive monthly bill anyone has to deal with, new data published in the 2020 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report shows the average wage needed to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment is $17.30 per hour, working full-time.

However, the report concludes the average renter makes $13.52 per hour, leaving a $3.78 wage gap.

In the tri-county that gap grows wider.

In Charleston County, the wage gap is $7.01, and in Dorchester County the gap stretches to $10.42, the largest in the state. Berkeley County does slightly better than the state average with a wage gap of $3.68 but still below the average wage needed to live comfortably.

Lowcountry Counties wage gaps:

  • Dorchester County – $10.42
  • Beaufort County – $7.64
  • Charleston - $7.01
  • Calhoun County - $6.14
  • Berkeley County – $3.68
  • Bamberg County – $2.25
  • Jasper County - $2.04
  • Orangeburg County – $2.02
  • Allendale County – $0.72
  • Colleton County – $0.52
  • Hampton County – Not enough data

According to the report, these numbers are indicative of the plight many low-income workers facewhen trying to find a place to live. In 2020, the number of people experiencing homelessness reached its highest number since 2016 at 4,268

Bedding manufacturer to open up 300 jobs in Orangeburg County

BRN Sleep Products, a bedding manufacturer and supplier is planning to build a new location in Orangeburg County that will employ more than 300 people.

The company, which was founded in Turkey in 2006, is investing $4.3 million to establish operations in Orangeburg County

According to Governor Henry McMaster BRN Sleep Products specialize in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases. A release from McMaster’s office says they also focus on marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

Gov. McMaster says the new facility’s location is located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg. BRN Sleep Products’ new location will house a new product line and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand, the governor’s office said.

McMaster has encouraged people interested in joining the BRN Sleep Products team to email hr@brnbed.com.

Pawleys Island people help a whale stuck on a sandbar

A group of beachgoers in the South Strand helped save a whale after it managed to get stuck on a sandbar, shortly after giving birth.

According to witness Pheobe Armas, she and her family were in front of their house near the Sea View Inn when they saw people heading towards the whale.

Pheobe told WMBF News, “She had just given birth, and there was a lot of blood in the water.”

As the mother’s pod watched on, Armas said people came and helped roller her back out to sea.

She also said the mother whale and the rest of the pod stayed around for a little while longer, breaching before swimming away.

“She swam off and seemingly all was well,” Pheobe said.

Charleston's biggest drainage project is now underway

The City of Charleston is building their largest ever flood drainage system; between the Ashley River Bridges .

The project started around a decade ago and is now two years from completion. Charleston Director of Stormwater Management Matthew Fountain told Live5 News, once complete, it will be able to move 360,000 gallons of water per minute.

Fountain says the deep tunnel project will help alleviate flooding in the area near Spring Street, Fishburne Street, and the medical district.

The project is comprised of a system of tunnels leading to a large pump that Fountain says will bring the flood water out of downtown and into the Ashley River.

The project is now in phase four out of five; phase four is expected to be complete by Summer 2022 and there will be a noticeable difference in flooding, especially at the Crosstown, when phase four is complete.

When phase five is complete, Fountain says there will be a large structure to house the pumps between the two bridges. The whole project is expected to be complete in the end of 2023

