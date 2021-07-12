The Charleston files: news wrap

Joe Cunningham believes marijuana should be legalized @Joe Cunningham

Democrat wants to legalize marijuana if he is elected in 2022.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is running to try and replace Gov. Henry McMaster wants marijuana legalized if he's elected and he says the policy would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue.

Cunningham claims the state’s marijuana laws are “stuck in the past.”

“Our country has been fighting the war against marijuana for decades. It’s time for elected officials to admit that what we are doing is not been working,” Cunningham told a news conference.

Cunningham says there’s support for legalization in South Carolina and that his plan would shore up the state’s finances by taking advantage of what he sees as an inevitable wave of change across the country.

He's also accused politicians, including McMaster, of spending their entire careers “perpetuating myths about marijuana, scaring people into thinking that it’s more dangerous than it is.”

Worst of all, he said, they have kept it away from the people who need it the most, including veterans, those with chronic pain and communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by enforcement.

Former U.S. attorney Bill Nettles also spoke at the news conference in support of marijuana legalization. He said law enforcement resources are wasted every day on catching and punishing marijuana growers and users.

City considers new regulations to protect graves

There are moves to apply new regulations in the City of Charleston to protect unmarked or abandoned graveyards and cemeteries. Brian Turner, director of advocacy at the Preservation Society of Charleston told Live5 News there aren't many municipal ordinances to look at because it's mostly been left to state law.

"When it comes to human burials, there is an added reason why the common decent person should care about that issue. No one wants to be digging in their garden and dig up human bones. That’s not an enjoyable experience. Basic planning will allow us to avoid unfortunate incidents,” Turner said.

This home was found to be on a burial ground @Live5 News

The Preservation Society has stepped up its attempts to get a new regulation after two African American burial sites were discovered at 88 Smith Street. The homeowner had started renovation work on the property that potentially could have disturbed some of those graves. When that was discovered, the City of Charleston ordered the work to be stopped, citing permit issues.

Vet clinic calls for community support following damage from Elsa

The Port Royal vet is desperate for help after widespread damage @Port royal vet

More than a a week after a tornado tore through Port Royal during Tropical Storm Elsa, a popular veterinary clinic is trying to cope with the cleanup.

Port Royal Veterinary Hospital owner Dr. Marikay Campbell told Live5 News they're faced with the huge challenge of trying to pay for tens of thousands of dollars damage from the storm.

It's estimated the out-of-pocket costs for the damage would be at least $50,000 to $75,000. In total there is around $1.2 million in damage.

Downed trees broke rafters and damaged the roof and A/C system. The holes in the roof created by the trees allowed several inches of water to collect inside which ruined computers, sterile tools and other equipment.

The clinic is asking for donations to help pay for the damage. Campbell said they started asking for community support over the weekend and they’ve already raised $6,000.

“It’s just been amazing because every little bit puts us closer to being able to get this all done,” Dr Campbell said. “The little notes that we’re getting along with it are what’s keeping us going.”

If you'd like to donate to the clinic please look at their Facebook page

