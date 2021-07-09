Charleston, SC

Lowcountry man wins $300,000 and first thing he does is mow the lawn

Libby-Jane Charleston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVfgl_0asVYF9z00
What would you do with $300,000?Getty Images

While most people would rather do anything else but mow the lawn, one South Carolina man use the chore to think about all the things he's going to do with the $300,000 he'd just won.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the man, whose identity is protected, was filling up a gas can so that he could go home to mow his grass when he made a snap decision that will change his life; he decided to buy a Carolina Bonus Cash ticket at Chris Corner on N. Parler Ave. in Saint George. 

The winner said the card reader was not working at another store where he stopped for ice. He later used that change to buy the winning ticket. “It’s weird how it happened,” he said.

“I called my wife. She thought something bad happened because of how my voice sounded,” he said after scratching off the win and tearing up.  “She told me to come home.”

The man then drove to Columbia to cash the winning ticket and went home to do the simple chore he'd planned on carrying out that day; cut the grass.

The stunned couple said they plan to use the winnings to help others and save for their children’s college. The Saint George player overcame odds of 1 in 668,571.43 to leave one top prize of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Carolina Bonus Cash game.

Chris Corner in Saint George received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

