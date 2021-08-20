New tacos restaurant in Nashville this August

NASHVILLE, TN — Three new tacos restaurants are opening their doors to Nashville customers this August, adding a new and fresh selection to the Nashville taco scene.

Columbus-based taco chain Condado Tacos is opening its first location in Tennessee and located at the corner of 11th Avenue North and Nelson Merry Street, in the Capitol View development. Condado also offers its guests unusual taco fillings like Korean barbecue, pulled jackfruit, Thai chili tofu, along with the original taco fillings like pulled pork and chicken. The taco can be purchase from $3.85 to $5.50, can be customized with added proteins, toppings, and sauces. Not just selling tacos, the restaurant has a full bar with a large selection of tequila. The restaurant added floor-to-ceiling murals with a theme of “Music, Margs and Mischief."

The Gulch welcomed a new taco restaurant called Tacos 1989 earlier in August this year. Each street taco costs $3.89, and customers can customize each taco with an extra meat selection. Tacos 1989 has other menus that guests can purchase, including ceviche, handmade shrimp empanadas, chiludos, and many more. Tacos 1989 's location is in Suite 100 in Nashville.

Tomacco Tacos + Tequila is bringing California-style street tacos, burritos, and a full bar where customers can have tequila, cocktails, and other beverage all day. Tomacco Taco + Tequila is owned by Jessie Husmann of Tacos Aurora. With the expansion of the second store, Husmann added a new menu, including taco, piled-high nachos, and rainbow sauces. Tomacco Tacos will open at Suite 101 in Nashville this month. A mural of Dolly Parton will decorate the place, so be on the lookout for your next Insta-worthy picture.

