Angels and Airwaves: Lifeforms World Tour in Nashville on Oct. 13 presented by Marathon Music Works

NASHVILLE, TN – Angels and Airwaves is embarking on a major world tour in celebration of their first album in seven years. On Oct. 13, 2021, the Angels and Airwaves: Lifeforms World Tour 2021-22 will visit Nashville.

“Losing My Mind,” the latest preview from Angels & Airwaves' upcoming album Lifeforms, has been released. On “Tic Tac,” vocalist Tom DeLonge plays a sleazy guy wanting to make it famous in a funny music video.

Angels & Airwaves (also spelled Angels and Airwaves; stylized and abbreviated as V) is an American rock band featuring Tom DeLonge on lead vocals, guitars, and keyboards, David Kennedy on guitars and keyboards, Ilan Rubin on drums, keyboards, and backing vocals, and Matt Rubano on bass, keyboards, and backing vocals.

After Blink-182 went on hiatus in 2005, AVA was formed. Despite DeLonge resuming his career with Blink-182 in 2009, they continued to record and tour, and after DeLonge broke up with Blink-182 in 2015, he began to focus more on Angels & Airwaves. The band has released five studio albums to date: We Don't Need to Whisper (2006), I-Empire (2007), Love (2010), Love: Part Two (2011) and The Dream Walker (2014). A sixth album, Lifeforms, is set to release in September 2021.

Angel & Airwaves' earlier Lifeforms singles "Euphoria" and "Restless Souls'' precede "Losing My Mind." Preorders are still open for the album, which will be released on Sept. 24.

The event is held by Marathon Music Works. For more information about the event please check the official website of Marathon Music Works or the official website of Angels and Airwaves.

