The country group Lady A makes a stop in Franklin on Aug. 27 in the middle of their tour

NASHVILLE, TN – The country group Lady A will embark on a 34-city tour named "The What a Song Can Do Tour" this summer. Their performance at FirstBank is not part of the What a Song Can Do Tour, but luckily, they were able to squeeze in a stop here on Aug. 27.

Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood, members of Lady A, announced the tour during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk program, where they also played their new song, "Like a Lady."

“This tour will genuinely be about showing our fans how much they mean to us and what music has done for us over the previous year...which is the foundation of the tour name,” stated Charles Kelley, a member of the group, in an interview. We began creating a song called 'What a Song Can Do,' which evolved into a love letter to our fans,"

Lady A (previously known as Lady Antebellum) is a Nashville, Tennessee-based country music band that was founded in 2006. Hillary Scott as lead and background vocals, Charles Kelley as lead and background vocals and guitar, and Dave Haywood as background vocals, guitar, piano, as well as mandolin. At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, Lady A won the award for Best Country Album for Own the Night. By August 2013, the group had sold more than 12.5 million digital singles and 10 million albums in the United States.

In an attempt to distance the name from its associations with slavery and the Antebellum South during the George Floyd protests in June 2020, the band abbreviated the name to "Lady A," inadvertently causing a feud with Black gospel singer Anita White, who had been using the name for more than 20 years.

