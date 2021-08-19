Where to go on weekend: Fall Music City Food Truck Park + Flea Market at The Marketplace in East Nashville

Unsplash/Seongho Jang

NASHVILLE, TN – When it comes to shopping, fashion, art, local businesses, and unusual treasures, the Music City Flea is one of Nashville's hidden secrets! While you're visiting the Food Truck Park, swing by the Music City Flea to browse the incredible merchants.

The Fall Season of the Music City Food Truck Park will include some familiar faces as well as some newcomers. Visitors may anticipate up to 10 food trucks every day, live music outside, beer, hard seltzers, and flavored cocktails, 70+ picnic tables with umbrellas to shield them from the heat and rain, indoor shopping, and free entrance and parking.

Vintage & boutique clothes, jewelry, plants, food & baked goods, CBD products, candles, second-hand items, handcrafted goods, artwork, furniture, home décor, antiques, quirky things you didn't even realize you wanted, and much more are available from the rotating roster of vendors. Vendors from Nashville, Tennessee, and beyond have found the event to be a pleasant and consistent location to conduct business.

The Music City Food Truck Park first opened in August 2019 (then named "Food Truck Feast in East Nashville"). The event was covered on Channel 5 News twice and was named one of the top five events in UNATION: Stuff to Do in Nashville. Every Saturday during the spring, summer, and fall seasons, the Music City Food Truck Park is now open, with up to 10 food trucks each day. There is also a chance to win FREE FOOD! All you have to do is click the link to win lunch for two on Aug. 28.

The event is held at The Marketplace in East Nashville at 400 Davidson St., Nashville every Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can also check the food trucks line-up participating at the event here.

