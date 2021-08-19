Nashville Diaper Connection strives to ensure every baby stays clean, dry and healthy

Shirota Yuri/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville Diaper Connection started the journey in 2013 with the mission to provide diapers to babies in need and close the diaper gap in Nashville. One in three families in Nashville struggle to afford diapers.

At the beginning of the operation, the Nashville Diaper connection could only store 1,100 diapers at a time in the garage. In that first year, NashDiaper distributed 19,000 diapers. Today, Nashdiaper has a warehouse that can keep over one million diapers at a time. In 2020, this organization helped many families with 2,000,000 diapers distributed.

Based on the data from the organization, NashDiaper provides diapers to an average of 3,392 babies in need every month. That number only meets 8.2 percent of diaper need for babies living in poverty. The average income for a family of two at the poverty threshold is $1,437 per month, while the average cost of diapers for one baby is $85 per month. Therefore, families often must choose between food and diapers.

Nashdiaper collects and distributes the diapers through the community partners. This organization work to simplify the services, reduce administration expenses, and solve a basic human need in the community. When struggling families need diapers, they often have other necessities as well. Then, partner agencies will address the problem through their comprehensive continuum of care.

Currently, Nashdiaper only provides disposable diapers because most laundries do not allow washing dirty cloth diapers. On top of that, Sierra Club’s “Green Home” stated that reusable diapers washed separately at 140 degrees or higher and then dried have 75 percent worse environmental impact than disposable diapers.

The supporters of Nashdiapers include Asurion, Music City Doulas, Nashville Sounds, Greer Interactive, and Heritage Medical Associates.

