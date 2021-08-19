Mother To Mother: Every family deserves a chance to thrive

Picsea/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Mother To Mother is a nonprofit organization founded by Janie Busbee in 2004. Aiming to provides vital health, safety, and wellness items for infants and children in need, with the support of social workers, nurses, social service agencies, and local hospitals. The organization delivers diapers, car seats, clothes, cribs, strollers, and other necessary baby items to underserved children from newborns to age 10.

Mother To Mother has served 386,944 children and has distributed 4.1 million diapers and 8,832 packs of plays or cribs. In addition, there are 7,264 car seats installed.

Busbee recognized that there were people out there who would want to help but perhaps did not know-how. So, she and her team created Mother To Mother to be the conduit between moms who want to help and moms who need it.

Rachel Brown, Community Partner Liaison and Warehouse Coordinator, stated that Mother To Mother provides essential relief when families need it most. Even in a natural disaster, global pandemic, or a simple daily need that is inadequate, Mother To Mother stands to ensure each infant and child has the essential items they need to reach their wellbeing.

Rokesha, a Middle Tennessee Mother, said that Mother To Mother changed her life. Her baby was born with rare liver disease, and she had to resign from her job to take care of him and his siblings. She was felt helpless, and this organization supports her by giving her clothes, shoes, food, diapers, and car seats. Mother To Mother gave her hope when she needed it most, she said.

Agencies Mother To Mother supports including Alive Hospice, Catholic Charities of Tennessee, Centennial Women’s Hospital, Family and Children’s Services, Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, and many more.

