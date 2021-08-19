Nashville CARES aims to end the HIV/AIDS in Middle Tennessee through education and advocacy

Bret Kavanaugh/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville CARES was founded in 1985 and is the premier HIV/AIDS service organization in Tennessee. The organization serves over 50,000 individuals across the state and provides comprehensive services to clients throughout 17 counties in Middle Tennessee.

NASHVILLE CARES has served 5,125 clients living with HIV/AIDS with a unique combination of services, resources, and referrals. All services are based upon need regardless of capability to pay. There are 10,100 HIV Tests given, as the organization offers confidential, rapid screening at the offices. The test is conducted with a certified HIV counselor and takes approximately 20 minutes.

Volunteers play a significant role in assisting the staff and clients. There are about 8,484 volunteer hours, helping with office projects to driving a client to the grocery store.

NASHVILLE CARES offers culturally sensitive counseling and educational programs to stop the spread of HIV. The programs can help clients choose the tools needed to stay free of HIV infections. Most of the programs are available to the public, regardless of HIV status.

The HIV Prevention Education program includes Brothers United, Young Brothers United or YBU, and HealthyU or Healthy University.

Brothers United educates African American gay or bisexual and same gender loving men aged 26 and up around HIV prevention as a part of a positive sexual identity. Meanwhile, YBU Educates and supports young African American gay or bisexual and same-gender-loving males under 25.

Lastly, HealthyU comprises educational programs and social groups for individuals living with HIV/AIDS. These programs allow clients to get HIV education, develop healthy life skills, and create a supportive bond with others.

