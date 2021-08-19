Luke 14:12 provides homeless individuals in Nashville with delectable and healthy food

Shashi Chaturvedula/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Luke 14:12, the longest-running soup kitchen in the Nashville area, was founded in 1983 by Laura B. McCray. This nonprofit soup kitchen gives food to the hungry, homeless, and underserved families at no cost. Luke 14:12 has been serving 37,000 meals to hungry individuals until now.

Luke 14:12 serves the meals in restaurant style. Each meal comprises an entrée, a carbohydrate, vegetables, salad, fruit dessert, and a beverage. Anyone of diverse faith communities can join as volunteers to address the needs of inadequately fed individuals.

Their programs include G.R.O.W. that stands for Grace, Respect, and Opportunity through Work, and the 1st MEALS program. G.R.O.W. program started in 2012. The individuals who struggle with chronic homelessness can get access to job training, skills upgrading, mentoring, resources, and encouragement through this program. Luke 14:12 hire all the dining room and kitchen staff from the homeless population of G.R.O.W.

1st MEALS is a recent program by Luke 14:12 in collaboration with Safe Haven Family Shelter, which effort is to help homeless families who move from homelessness into permanent housing. 1st MEALS provides meals for the families at Safe Haven for their first week in their new permanent home.

Luke 14:12 provides an insulated grocery bag of frozen meals, side dishes, sandwiches, and bread. In addition, Luke 14:12 provides a second grocery bag equipped with pantry staples, breakfast, and snacks.

The community partners who also contribute to the homeless individuals are 100 Women Who Care Greater Nashville, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Ankura, Belmont United Methodist Church, The Boulevard Bolt, and more.

