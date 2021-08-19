Love Helps, inc. aims to build positive character of children in Nashville Public Schools

Piron Guillaume/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Love Helps, inc. is a nonprofit organization in Nashville, founded by Dean Baker in 1995. The organization supports students in Metropolitan Nashville Public School by promoting literacy, improving student achievement, and engaging positive character. Love Helps builds a foundation for children that can lead them to a lifetime of success.

The staff and over 300 volunteers work to help the students thrive and drive them to positive behavior. In the 2019-2020 school year, the volunteer has served over 4,000 elementary students.

Some of the programs available for children are Leading by Reading, Triple “A” Achiever Awards, and Character Education Live.

The Leading by Reading program places reading volunteers in kindergarten classrooms in Nashville’s public schools to encourage literacy among students. This program aims to educate students about positive character traits and generate community involvement in public schools.

The Triple “A” Achiever Awards is a form of appreciation for elementary students who are doing well in school by providing awards, prizes, and encouraging letters. The goals of this program are to promote academic progress, engage regular school attendance, support positive attitudes in school, and facilitate character development.

Students’ grades 1st to 12th, primarily in Nashville area public schools, can gain insights about responsible behavior through the Character Education Live program. This program promotes individual responsibility, education, teamwork, and the strength of diversity. On top of that, the program also sensitizes students about the need for and benefits of positive character.

The work of Love Helps, inc., has been financially supported by HCA, Nashville Predators Foundation, ESa, Inman Associates, and The Mick Foundation, as well as a growing list of other caring businesses and individuals.

