Interfaith Dental Clinic serves affordable dental care for low-income working families

NASHVILLE, TN – Interfaith Dental Clinic was founded by Dr. Tom Underwood in 1994, with the help of the Nashville Dental Society and the Outreach Commission of West End United Methodist Church. This dental clinic aims to provide affordable dental care for underprivileged families and the elderly who struggle between private practice and public healthcare. It has 26 operatories with ultramodern equipment to serve patients.

Dr. Underwood initiated the Interfaith Dental Clinic after serving as a dentist volunteer in third-world countries. He realized that there were also many Tennesseans who could not afford dental care in low-income communities.

In the beginning, the clinic operated with a two-chair and an employee in the basement of West End United Methodist Church. The clinic relocated to 1721 Patterson Street in 1998. Encountering significant growth, Dr. Underwood launched a satellite clinic in Murfreesboro to serve the Rutherford County community. In 2019, the operation expanded and moved to 600 Hill Avenue.

In addition to its service, this clinic also initiates an education center called the Interfaith Education Center for Community Dental Care of IECCDC to train dental professionals. Participants will receive hands-on training and the opportunity to upgrade their skills. Not only that, but they will also get the chance to serve quality care to individuals in need.

Interfaith has numerous distinguishing strengths which make IECCDC an attractive option for education and training. Here, trainees will experience a high quality of instruction with reputational excellence. In addition, trainees will have the opportunity to build networking with volunteer providers. IECCDC offers convenience, competitive pricing, and a worth length of programming. With a variety of patients and procedures, the trainee can improve their skills to the next level.

