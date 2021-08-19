Trader Joe's opens the first store in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN — Trader Joe’s will be serving customers soon in Franklin, Williamson County from a few days from now. The store will be the first location for Trader Joe’s in Williamson County, and the sixth in the state of Tennessee, following the fifth one in Chattanooga.

Located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Trader Joe’s Franklin will start serving residents of Williamson County from Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Before officially open to the public at 8 a.m., there will be a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new store in Williamson County. Store Captain Mathias Pahr and the crew members will begin to welcome new customers to the store; other celebrations, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, will carry on for the whole day.

The grocery store is approximately 10,000 square feet and will feature colorful artworks of landmarks and local places from surrounding areas. Those landmarks and places included Franklin Theater, Natchez Trace Bridge, Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm, and more.

Trader Joe’s has been providing the local communities of Williamson County an opportunity to work at the grocery store. More than 85 percent of crew members currently working at the Franklin store are from the local communities. Trader Joe’s in Franklin is still recruiting more people to be located at their newest store, and if interested, job seekers can find more information on https://traderjoes.com/home/careers.

With just several days to the new store opening in Franklin, the crew members at Trader Joe's are excited to welcome new customers to their store. It also provides the local communities with job opportunities at its location.

