The Story So Far is coming to perform at Cannery Ballroom on Aug. 23

Unsplash/Sam Moqadam

NASHVILLE, TN – The Story So Far with Movements & Destroy Boys are coming to Cannery Ballroom on Monday, Aug. 23.

The Story So Far is currently on tour in the United States, with The Frights, Hunny, and Just Friends joining them on the west coast this autumn. With all of these bands exuding huge surfer vibes, it's precisely the kind of lineup you'd expect for a west coast tour.

The band has too many good reviews from their fans about their live performances. “Great show”, “great atmosphere”, “pop punk badassery”, are some of the words the fans love to use to describe The Story So Far.

The Story So Far is a Walnut Creek, California-based pop punk band that started in 2007. They have four studio albums under their belt and are presently signed to Pure Noise Records. Their name comes from the song "The Story So Far" by New Found Glory. The band consists of Parker Cannon as vocals, Kevin Geyer in guitar, Kevin Ambrose in rhythm guitar, Ryan Torf in drums, and Kellan Capener in bass.

Proper Dose, their most recent work, was released in 2018 and showcases them at their most mature and accomplished. After a few years of struggle, they were able to recover and rebuild their collapsing lyrical empire, which had previously relied heavily on substance addiction and sexism. While this record debuted at number 19 on the Billboard 200, it dropped the following week, but it was a signal of change and a hint of the band's ability to accomplish more among fans.

Tickets are available to buy on eventbrite website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.