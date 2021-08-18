All Time Low, The Maine, and Grayscale are coming to Nashville on Aug. 22

Unsplash/Anthony Delanoix

NASHVILLE, TN – Platinum-selling All Time Low will perform at Marathon Music Works on Sunday, Aug. 22. The Maine and Grayscale will support the band on a run of headline performances across the United States this summer.

The band, managed by Fueled By Ramen, has announced new tour dates for 2021. All Time Low will go on a North American headline tour in the fall, with labelmates nothing,nowhere providing support.

Sad Summer Fest 2021, which begins in August and travels US towns throughout the summer, will also include All Time Low as a headliner. The band will also perform at music festivals such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV.

Wake Up, Sunshine, All Time Low's studio album, was released in April 2020 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart. “The album is All Time Low's most vivid set to date, mixing the band's boisterous energy with screaming guitars and anthemic melodies,” Billboard said. “An album that crackles with young enthusiasm and the intensity of a live show,” Forbes said, while Nylon stated, “All Time Low merely wants their new album to make you feel good.”

Grayscale and The Maine will also perform on the same stage. The Maine, known for their live performances, is bringing You Are Ok on a world tour this year, with dates in their home continent, South America, Europe, and more. The band will spend the autumn headlining The Mirror Tour, which will be an immersive auditory and visual spectacle unlike anything they've done before.

Some tickets are still available on stubhub.com.

