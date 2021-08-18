Robert Biale Vineyards is coming to Nashville for wine dinner at Liberty Common

Unsplash/Kelsey Knight

NASHVILLE, TN – Robert Biale Vineyards of Napa Valley is coming to Nashville on Aug. 19 to show off their latest offerings. Enjoy an incredible evening of food, wine, and education with a custom menu, curated wines, one night only.

With the help of famous pastry chef Jessica Collins, Liberty Common Head Chef Patricia Marzella has designed a special 5-course matching meal. Dave Todd, National Sales Director of Robert Biale Vineyards, will be in attendance, and his decades of expertise in Napa Valley will be a gold mine of knowledge for the interested.

Chef Patricia and Chef Jessica have prepared five courses of meal for the event. Course one will be a Zucchini Ribbon with Fresh Burrata and Basil paired with Clementina (2020), in course two, the attendance will be served an Italian Beef Slider with Housemade Pickled Hot Peppers, Tomate, and Onion on Chef Jessica’s Famous Brioche Buns paired with Black Chicken Zinfandel (2019). For course three, the chefs are going to serve Handmade Gnocchi with Pork Ragu, Smoked Sea Salt, and Grilled Figs paired with R.W. Moore Zinfandel (2018). For the next course, there will be Grilled Lamb with Arugula and Fennel Confit paired with Monte Rosso Zinfandel (2018). Before going to the last course, the attendance will be served with Lemon Sorbet Palate Cleanser, and then move to course five, Corn Cake with Fermented Cherries, Miso Caramel Ice Cream, and Herb Crumbed paired with Royal Punishers (2019).

The Biale Founders have maintained the legacy of ancient old vines and valued the limited quantity of concentrated and powerful fruit they produce since the vineyards' start. The winery's characteristics include meticulous farming, expressive terroir, and exceptional elegance. Black Chicken Zinfandel is the centerpiece of the winery's 20-wine line, which is produced by Winemaker Tres Goetting and has established a benchmark for the varietal.

All the wines served at the event on Thursday will be able to be delivered to your home or office by Saturday night at a price starting from $47.00 - $75.00. More information about the event can be accessed on lastchancenashville.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.