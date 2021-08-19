FBI Nashville Resident Agency urges citizens to report hate crimes

Kyle Glenn/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The FBI Nashville Resident Agency and the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee urge citizens to report hate crimes.

According to Douglas M. Korneski, special agent in charge of the Memphis Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI's Civil Rights program places a high focus on investigating hate crimes because of the terrible impact hate crimes have on families and communities. “The FBI is committed to protecting the civil rights of all people, and we will aggressively pursue those who commit criminal offenses based on bias,” Kornesky said.

In agreement with the FBI, Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee believes “violent acts motivated by hate" are not acceptable to the people. Stewart goes on to ensure everyone has the same right to live peacefully. “Every person has the right to live without fear of violence or intimidation and we will continue to hold those accountable whose hate-filled aggression violates the civil rights of another individual,” She said.

A hate crime is a criminal offense motivated by prejudice against gender identity, ethnicity, or race, in which the offender chooses their victim based on who they are or who they are perceived to be.

The first federal hate crimes act was passed into law in 1968, and it has since been modified numerous times, notably to include disability-related rights. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr Hate Crimes Prevention Act, approved by Congress in 2009, broadened the legal definition of hate crimes.

Victims or witnesses of hate crimes can report to the FBI by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI or filing a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

