Goblins & Giggles weekends return to Gaylord Opryland

Bee Felten-Leidel/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Goblins & Giggles festival returns to Gaylord Opryland in Tennessee this fall. The events will take place between September 10 and October 31, 2021.

Goblins & Giggles provides guests with a variety of family-friendly Halloween-themed activities and events. Seasonal activities, a wide selection of food and beverage options, relaxing spa treatments, and an itinerary full of themed Goblins & Giggles programming are all available at the resort.

The resort will hold daily events such as "Trick or Treat Expeditions" and the "Jack-o'-lantern Walk," which will include dozens of finely carved and lit designs. In addition, guests may participate in a “Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt” with riddles and clues to seek Spookley the Square Pumpkin lurking in various locations. Adult visitors may enjoy a few spirits, artisan drinks, and spooky artwork at "Wicked Brews Spookeasy."

Other themed activities available at the resort include spooky animal encounters, a Frightfully Fun Zone with games and activities, fall fountain performances, a Boo-tanical Garden Tour, scary selfie locations, and live music.

The resort is providing a special Goblins & Giggles package starting at $339 for a family of four to celebrate the season. The package includes a one-night stay, two Spookley the Square Pumpkin Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt guides, and two cookie decorating kits. The Goblins & Giggles SoundWaves package, which starts at $499 for a family of four and includes admission to the resort's premium water feature, is also available. Taxes, resort fees, and parking are all included in package rates.

Visit www.GaylordOpryland.com for more information on Gaylord Opryland Resort or to reserve overnight stays, hotel packages, or event tickets.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.