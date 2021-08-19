Where to get freshly made cookies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Craving some fresh-baked cookies in Nashville, and too lazy to make them yourself? Don’t worry, the list will cover everything sweet, including places to find the best cookies in Nashville.

D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe

Established in 2018, the Cafe started selling pastries and coffee in Downtown Nashville and then added breakfast sandwiches to its menu. Now D’Andrews offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dessert. The Cafe specializes in pastries, including croissants, macarons and cookies, also coffee, and tea. For the cookies option, D'Andrews has a few selections, such as chocolate chunk cookies with a combination of white and dark chocolate, oatmeal cherry cookie, cocoa nib oreo, and double chocolate dulcey cookie, made from 100 percent dark chocolate and caramelized white choc. You can get the cookie from $2.75 to $3.75.

Baked on 8th

Baked on 8th has been serving Nashville since 2018. The store specializes in cakes and custom-made orders, pie with seasonal selection and everyday favorites, and other sweet treats like galaxy brownies, pahp tarts, and millionaires. Classic chocolate chip, red velvet white chocolate, strawberries & cream, OCP’s (oatmeal cream pies), and sugar cookies are some of the variants and flavors of cookies from Baked on 8th.

Dozen Bakery

Dozen Bakery started as a holiday cookie pop-up business in 2009 and now has its store at 516 Hagan St. The Bakery has a variety of bread to purchase daily, pastry including scones, muffins, croissants, bars, and cookies. Dozen also has salads, egg sandwiches, or baguette menus in the bakery. Customers can purchase its chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, walnut, ginger, snickerdoodle cookie for $2.25 each or $12 per 6 pack.

If you are craving some good cookies, head down there and purchase a single cookie or half dozen of cookies.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.