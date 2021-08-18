Vegan-friendly restaurants to try in Nashville

Unsplash/Carolina Marinelli

NASHVILLE, TN – Vegan lifestyle is not for everyone, but the truth is, the rise of vegans in the world has made many restaurants put vegan options on their menu. If you feel like eating healthier, here are vegan-friendly restaurants you can try in Nashville.

1. Five Daughters Bakery

Sweets can be vegan too and still very delicious! Five Daughters Bakery at 3814 Charlotte Ave Nashville successfully proves so. The bakery is a family-owned business and currently run by the third generation of the family. Five Daughters Bakery offers vegan and non-vegan options which would be perfect for you and your friends to try! You can visit the bakery everyday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Sunflower Cafe

Sunflower Cafe is located at 2834 Azalea Pl Nashville. Established in 2013, Sunflower Cafe serves tasty mouthwatering vegetarian and vegan food. The cafe is famously known for the Gourmet Veggie Burgers and Vegan Barbecue, not to mention that they strive to use fresh, local and organic ingredients to maintain the freshness of the meal as well as helping local farmers. Sunflower Cafe opens from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

3. The Wild Cow

The Wild Cow was established in 2009 and has attracted the hearts of people in Nashville ever since. Certified silver from Eat REAL has proved the quality of the restaurant. The Wild Cow is located at 1100 Fatherland Street, Suite 104 and opens from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. everyday except Tuesdays when the resto is closed. The Wild Cow serves vegan meals in a cozy and casual environment that will make you come back for more! Must try menu: Veggie Burger, Buffalo Tempeh Strips and Buffalo Beans & Greens.

