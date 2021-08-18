The Stolen Faces will perform to honor the music of The Grateful Dead this weekend

Unsplash/John Price

NASHVILLE, TN – The Stolen Faces will perform at the City Winery, 609 Lafayette St to celebrate the music of The Grateful Dead on Aug. 20.

The Stolen Faces will honor The Grateful Dead by performing the Dead’s songs with the vivacity and soulfulness of a very well-formed band. This Nashville-based band was established out of a shared passion for the Dead's classic American repertoire.

The Stolen Faces adapt these legendary tunes with their own distinct style of music and intensity, in the same spirit as the modern jam band pioneers. They brilliantly capture the Dead's essence, performing a broad range of songs from the band's vast repertoire with the kind of intensity and surprises that makes you feel like you are standing at the Fillmore West in 1971.

The Grateful Dead was an American rock band from Palo Alto, California, that formed in 1965. The band is famous for its distinct approach, which combined elements of rock, folk, country, jazz, bluegrass, blues, gospel, and psychedelic rock for live performances of long instrumental jams, as well as its loyal fan following, dubbed "Deadheads."

The Mantra-Rock Dance, a musical event hosted by the San Francisco Hare Krishna temple on January 29, 1967, was one of the group's first big performances in 1967. The Grateful Dead, Hare Krishna founder Bhaktivedanta Swami, poet Allen Ginsberg, bands Moby Grape and Big Brother and the Holding Company, and Janis Joplin all played at the event, with revenues going to the Krishna temple. In 1967, Warner Brothers published The Grateful Dead, the band's first album.

