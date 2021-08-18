Nashville, TN

The Stolen Faces will perform to honor the music of The Grateful Dead this weekend

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGwDI_0bU6d0Er00
Unsplash/John Price

NASHVILLE, TN – The Stolen Faces will perform at the City Winery, 609 Lafayette St to celebrate the music of The Grateful Dead on Aug. 20.

The Stolen Faces will honor The Grateful Dead by performing the Dead’s songs with the vivacity and soulfulness of a very well-formed band. This Nashville-based band was established out of a shared passion for the Dead's classic American repertoire.

The Stolen Faces adapt these legendary tunes with their own distinct style of music and intensity, in the same spirit as the modern jam band pioneers. They brilliantly capture the Dead's essence, performing a broad range of songs from the band's vast repertoire with the kind of intensity and surprises that makes you feel like you are standing at the Fillmore West in 1971.

The Grateful Dead was an American rock band from Palo Alto, California, that formed in 1965. The band is famous for its distinct approach, which combined elements of rock, folk, country, jazz, bluegrass, blues, gospel, and psychedelic rock for live performances of long instrumental jams, as well as its loyal fan following, dubbed "Deadheads."

The Mantra-Rock Dance, a musical event hosted by the San Francisco Hare Krishna temple on January 29, 1967, was one of the group's first big performances in 1967. The Grateful Dead, Hare Krishna founder Bhaktivedanta Swami, poet Allen Ginsberg, bands Moby Grape and Big Brother and the Holding Company, and Janis Joplin all played at the event, with revenues going to the Krishna temple. In 1967, Warner Brothers published The Grateful Dead, the band's first album.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27ed09f9eec2ffe3cb581f7f575b78e2.blob

UT Alum in Music City

Nashville, TN
471 followers
Loading

More from Lenny Schumacher

Nashville, TN

Great outfit stores for women at Nashville's The Gulch — part 2

NASHVILLE, TN – Being a woman means feeling like you never have enough clothes in your closet, right? So many models and colors are constantly being released which makes it even harder to resist shopping. Here are places to shop in The Gulch neighborhood for your next shopping destination.Read full story
Crossville, TN

Crossville's must-try Mexican restaurants

CROSSVILLE, TN – Mexican food is loved by many people. Its colorful presentation, crispy tacos, creamy guacamole and refreshing salsa are very addictive. If you are around Crossville, these are the places where you can get your favorite Mexican food.Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

There With Care of Middle Tennessee assists families and children during the critical medical treatment

NASHVILLE, TN – There With Care of Middle Tennessee provides essential services to families and children during the critical phase of a medical crisis. The organization serves families referred by medical agencies.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Family Center works to break the cycles of childhood trauma and generate resilient community

NASHVILLE, TN – The Family Center aims to break multigenerational cycles of childhood trauma with a vision to realize a resilient community where all children thrive. This organization provides research-inform programs to guide families coping with trauma and moving forward with greater awareness, confidence, and a renewed hope for resilience.Read full story
Tennessee State

The Arc Tennessee provides comprehensive programs to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

NASHVILLE, TN – The Arc Tennessee is a nonprofit corporation established in July 1952 when a group of parents met in Nashville at George Peabody College. The organization assists individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to be actively involved in the community throughout their lifetime.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Neighborhood Health eliminates financial barriers of low-income communities to health care

NASHVILLE, TN – United Neighborhood Health Services was established in 1976 by two volunteer clinics in Cayce Homes and south Nashville. Neighborhood Health works by eradicating financial barriers to health care of the communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Room In The Inn provides education and workforce programs to emphasize human development and recovery

NASHVILLE, TN – Room In The Inn was established in 1985 by Charles Strobel. This organization focuses on developing programs that emphasize human development and recovery through education, self-help, and work, centered in community and long-term support for communities in the Nashville area.Read full story
Nashville, TN

St. Luke's community house works to prevent homelessness and disrupt poverty cycles

NASHVILLE, TN – St. Luke’s community house aims to foster children, families, and seniors to live their fullest by providing access to food, childcare, case management, and wraparound services. Founded by Kate Edmondson, St. Luke's started the operations in four rooms of the current house to serve families of inmates at the State Penitentiary.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Rooftop Nashville provides emergency rental and mortgage assistance for underserved communities

NASHVILLE, TN – Rooftop Nashville has been serving communities with emergency rental or mortgage assistance to residents of Davidson County through joint work with local congregations since 2006. From 2006 through 2020, Rooftop gained more than 40,000 applications, served over 8,000 clients, and accommodated over $3.4 million in rental, mortgage, and utility assistance.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Salvation Army initiates Supportive Housing program to combat poverty and homelessness in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army has provided pivotal social services and programs for those in need for more than 125 years. This organization works to meet the needs of the community that dynamically changed over the years.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Raphah Institute drives positive transformation through the Restorative Justice Diversion Program

NASHVILLE, TN – Claybrooks, a police officer who recognized the limitations of the government system alone to solve the complicated challenges facing people experiencing harm, initiated the Raphah Institute. He drives the organization to engage in work around addressing misfortune and trauma.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Stretches to help Nashvillians ease the pain from sitting too much

NASHVILLE, TN — Due to the pandemic, people often sit a lot doing their work in front of the computer and watching TV for the whole day, or sitting in the car for too long. Sitting too long can cause serious health problems like chronic back pain.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Rebuilding Together Nashville assists low-income communities in revitalizing the neighborhood

NASHVILLE, TN – Rebuilding Together Nashville has been helping low-income residents in Nashville by preserving affordable homeownership and revitalizing the neighborhood since 1995. A group of local architecture communities in Nashville initiated the organization under the name Christmas. They devoted their time and skills to repair their neighbors’ homes.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Project Return assists people to thrive after their incarceration through employment program

NASHVILLE, TN – Project Return was founded in 1979 by two Nashville leaders, the reverends Bill Barnes and Don Beisswenger. They recognized the immense struggles that people face when leaving prison and returning to the community. Project Return has developed into an expansive, employment-focused agency with comprehensive supportive services, assisting hundreds of returning-men and women every year.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Renewal House provides treatment and recovery program for women in addiction and their children

NASHVILLE, TN – Renewal House is the first organization that provides comprehensive family residential program for women and their children in Nashville, founded in 1996. Since the beginning, over 580 women and 710 children have been served and treated through the Family Residential program.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Places to eat at The Gulch neighborhood part. 1

NASHVILLE, TN – The dynamic urban development and redevelopment is conveniently located in the southwest edge of Nashville's Central Business District, just two blocks from Music City Center, and is home to the best in urban housing, office, retail, restaurant, entertainment venues, and hospitality.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Sit and relax in these Downtown Nashville private clubs

NASHVILLE, TN – There are times when you just want to sit and relax while enjoying a glass of a very good drink without too much noise. These private clubs in Nashville will provide you the perfect comfort after work or a quick weekend relief.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Chicago cupcake chain, Molly's Cupcake, opens soon in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Chicago-based cupcake, Molly’s Cupcakes, will be opening its first location in Nashville. The cupcake store will open its first location in Music City at the Opry Mills shopping area, just across from Sun & Ski and Forever 21.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Peacemakers promotes peace to combat violence

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville Peacemakers was founded in 2003 by Clemmie Greenlee, a North Nashville resident who lost her only son Rodriguez in a gang-related shooting. The organization commits to serving youth in the afflicted community the basic life skills and self-worth to combat the violence. In addition, Nashville Peacemakers support mothers whose child has victimized.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Co-working space recommendations for your business in the Nashville area

NASHVILLE, TN – If you are just starting a business or company, it can be difficult to find a suitable place to gather your team, especially when you don't have the money to pay for an office. One of the solutions is to work in a co-working space, with a lower price, you can maximize your working time with a comfortable situation and environment. Here are some recommended co-working spaces around Nashville to help your business.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy