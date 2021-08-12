Fannie Battle: teaching children, empowering families, and strengthening the community

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Fannie Battle Day Home has served accessible and affordable yet high-quality care while empowering families to reach their fullest potential for more than 125 years. Fannie Battle offers services to support a bright future for children and families through academic and enriching programs. In addition, Fannie Battle aims to support the communities.

The Family Empowerment Program is a crucial resource to the greater Nashville area and surrounding counties for providing tools and resources needed for families to meet goals. Fannie Battle Day Home, the pilot site in 2017, has shown significant development with more than 25 partner agencies devoting their time to assist families for their bright future.

The Family Empowerment program comprises coaching, financial counseling, and employment navigation sessions. In the coaching session, participants will gain insights on how to maintain housing and foster positive relationships. The program provides mentorship, motivation, tips to stay healthy. Coaching sessions allow participants to connect with childcare.

Meanwhile, financial counseling will share tips on creating a budget, reducing debt, and repairing credit. Participants will learn how to create a better resume, opportunities to meet new employers, discover educational options and tips to increase their income in employment navigation session.

In 2020, the organization successfully served an average of 110 children in their care services with 100 percent of families who can work and enroll in the school. More than 1200 volunteers hours were dedicated to the program. The organization increased teachers’ pay by 40 percent for the last four years. 48, 525 meals served, and 20 percent of staff are continuing their education.

