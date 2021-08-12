FiftyForward assists elderly to live their life to the fullest

CDC/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - FiftyForward started operating in 1965. This organization is one of the leading spaces for elderly ages 50 or more in Middle Tennessee. FiftyForward aims to create a friendly environment and supporting facilities for elderly life. Fifty forward provides innovative programs and services through strong leadership from the staff, mindful volunteers, and communities.

The organization has served over 20,000 individuals of senior adults, children, and families in Middle Tennessee. FiftyForward provides enrichment opportunities for adults 50 and older to remain engaged in living their lives to the fullest through seven locations and programs in two counties, Davidson and Williamson.

FiftyForward provides The Lifelong Learning Programs to improve the personal growth, health, wellness, and community involvement of the members. The lifelong learning centers serve the Aging Mastery Program like creative writing, games, and performing arts like choral, drama, rhythm, and dance.

In addition, art classes are also available. Some of them are painting, jewelry, silver and metalsmithing, and card making. Not stopping there, technology training is also available to keep the elderly updated.

Exercise classes available in the agency include tai chi, yoga, and Zumba. Strength training as well as specialty programs for Parkinson’s. Popular dance sessions like line dancing, tap, square, and ballroom are also available.

The participant will gain access to health and fitness opportunities like classes in walking, fitness, periodic health screenings, and lectures. There are also special interest groups for singles, couples, and men’s groups.

FiftyForward receives financial support from various agency and organizations, including grants from governments, foundations, the United Way of Metro Nashville, special events and campaigns, and more.

