Friends of Shelby: preserving and protecting Shelby Park and Bottoms

NASHVILLE, TN –Friends of Shelby is a private, nonprofit organization established in 2008. This organization aims to encourage everyone to appreciate and protect Shelby Park and Bottoms. The organization engages in recreational activities, maintenance, and park features enhancement. On top of that, the organization also promotes programs that inspire appreciation and conservation.

According to the organization's annual report in 2020, Friends of Shelby directly contributed $37,000 and secured more than $60,000 in in-kind contributions to projects across the park. The projects consist of the new bridge construction and a quarter-mile of gravel trail on the north end of Lake Sevier separating walkers from car traffic.

In addition, the organization installed new beehives, fencing, and fruit trees to support the growing pollinator program. The organization conducted continuing education and equipment for staff at the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center. Landscaping and planting new trees at the Shelby Golf Course due to the 2020 tornado. The contributions allowed the team to naturalize the Historic Cave Spring.

Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms collaborates with the Metro Nashville Parks Department to involve the public in park beautification and the maintenance of park features. The Shelby Park Master Plan focuses on the advocacy for continued funding for the park. The attendance of the communities at events, volunteer programs, donations, and membership, supports the efforts of the organization to thrive.

Friends of Shelby has successfully created 16 volunteer projects, more than 375 volunteers joined the programs. Within over 900 hours of worked volunteers, they planted 116 new trees. The organization received four program grants from community partners in 2020.

