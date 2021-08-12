Family & Children’s Service provides services for vulnerable children and families

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Family & Children's Service or FCS began in 1943 when a group of volunteers helped orphaned children during World War II to find their adoptive homes. Since then, FCS has been operating to serve every individual in crisis and transition. FCS aims to support those in needs by connecting them to the necessary resources

The organization also works to bridge the gap in social services and ensure the safety and health of all vulnerable children and families. Every year FCS serves over 50,000 people across the state. All those efforts aligned with their mission to connect individuals and families to hope, healing, and one another.

FCS offers various programs, some of them are Counseling Service and Family-Focused Solutions.

Individuals and families in need can access the counseling services at no cost. Counseling Clinical therapists at FCS and other community-based locations help clients with a wide range of issues like marriage and family counseling, anxiety, depression, and domestic violence.

On the other hand, Family-Focused Solutions assists families to gain Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF. It will help to overcome barriers to self-sufficiency, allowing them to end their dependence on welfare assistance. The assistance covers treatments for mental health, domestic violence, substance use, child behavioral, and health issues.

TN Department of Human Services, TN Department of Children’s Services, and TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services are some of the funding partners for the organization.

Numerous local private foundations also join the FCS team to support the programs and services at FCS. Some of them are HCA Foundation, The Healing Trust, Frist Foundation, Ingram Foundation, and many more.

