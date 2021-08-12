Feeding Nashville makes healthy meals accessible to everyone

Hannah Busing/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Feeding Nashville is a local nonprofit organization passionate about good food and nutrition education. The organization aims to make healthy food accessible and delectable while directly addressing the systemic issues of food insecurity.

Feeding Nashville serves at-risk students, low-income patients, and individuals experiencing homelessness through partnerships with established organizations in the communities.

The organization provides daily family and individual meals to support the programming of nonprofits and ministries in the Metro Nashville area. The team consists of nutritionists, health professionals, and translators that develop contextualized and accessible nutrition education with every free meal it prepares.

Feeding Nashville is currently developing the Kids Clubs program. The organization is partnering with Taste Quest and Communities in Schools to send eligible Metro students home with weekly meals, fresh produce, and play-based activities. Feeding Nashville aims to reduce the embarrassment children often feel about needing meal support by creating social clubs and play-based food challenges for kids.

The organization also collaborates with after-school and on-campus support programs such as Communities in Schools and Oasis Youth Center to provide nutritious meals for students, enriching their programs and actualizing a healthier home environment.

Feeding Nashville is working along with local clinics and healthcare organizations. They work to send low-income patients and their families with a free meal and nutrition education to support their healing process after medical procedures. The organization is aware of the impact diet lifestyle has on the recovery process with the lack of support and accessibility many low-income patients face post-procedure.

Since April of 2020, the team has been preparing and delivering 27,560 individual meals and 9,020 family meals. In addition, it also serves 64,915 workers, students in need, homeless individuals, and families in the Nashville community as a whole.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.