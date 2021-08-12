Building Lives addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs

Brandon Day/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Building Lives Inc. is a nonprofit organization established by a group of business leaders who recognized the severity of Nashville’s homeless veteran’s situation. It focuses on addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs.

Building Lives provides various assistance programs to realize the goals through volunteer help and donations from mindful people. The assistance programs consist of one-on-one mentoring, health and psychological care referrals, employment, transportation, housing, and financial education.

Regrettably, more than 20 percent of Nashville’s homeless are honorably discharged veterans. Building Lives has helped one thousand homeless veterans from the streets.

The organization offers affordable housing for veterans. Veterans can obtain the house at a cost that matches their income or anticipated income through a group of housing partners such as Urban Housing Solutions, Prestige Pointe, First Nashville Realty Management, and others.

BLF will pay up to the first two months of the rent, utilities, and deposits based on each need. Typically, the individual will get a job in the first thirty days in the program which allows them to pay their rent afterward.

The job placement assistance program brings employment opportunities to veterans. It utilizes the partner network of employment service companies and individual corporations. BLF Resource Coordinators are responsible for providing the information available.

BLF also provides a guidance counseling program where a resource coordinator or mentor will be available to everyone. This program allows participants to attain their new life goals. The mentor will share life skills training, budgeting assistance, serve as a sounding board, or listen and provide options and solutions as necessary.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.