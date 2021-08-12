Monroe Harding provides homes, healing, and opportunity for youth

Papaioannou Kostas/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Monroe Harding started their journey in 1983 when Mrs. Fannie E. donated her twelve-room residence and five acres in Nashville for orphanage children in Middle Tennessee. The donation is a memorial to Dr. James Monroe Harding, her late husband. They have been serving over 16,000 children and young adults until now.

Monroe Harding continuously transforms to provide for the needs of children and young adults across Nashville. This organization aims to assist children and teenagers in foster care between 0 and 19 years old, young adults that will age out or have aged out of state custody between 16 and 26 years old, and those victims of crimes ages 18 to 24.

The Monroe Harding’s Supportive Housing consists of two programs which are Independent Living and Victims of Crime. The IL program allows young adults between 18 and 21 to receive trauma-inform services based on their personal needs. Meanwhile, the VOCA offer safe and affordable housing for individuals ages 18 to 24 with trauma from crime case.

The organization has supported youth who cannot gain proper education nor participating in the labor market through Monroe Harding’s Youth Connections Resource Center. The target for this program is young adults between 16 and 26 and has been operating since 2005.

Not working alone, Monroe Harding affiliates with community organizations that provide resources and support systems for children, teens, and young adults in need. Some of the partners are ACE Nashville, Center for Nonprofit Management, Centerstone, CityCURRENT, and Council on Accreditation.

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Crossroads Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, and many more foundations and corporations also funding the organization.

