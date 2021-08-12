STARS strives to maximize underprivileged youth potential

Amir Hosseini/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – STARS, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization, has devoted its time to support youth’s potential since 1984. The organization provides school-based prevention and intervention programs to help underprivileged teenagers thrive. In addition, STARS also treats those who have issues with substance usage and disorders at the same time.

STARTS has made valuable results from their programs. STARS successfully escalates the rate of school attendance and grades, youth attachment to school and community, and individual resilience. Besides, the organization lowers the cases of suspensions, expulsions, bullying, violence, delinquency, and alcohol as well as other drug usages.

The Student Assistance Program aims to provide teenagers with counseling services to help them survive through substance abuse, violence, drugs, and bullying issues. This program allows students to be able to involve positively in the community. The program has effectively led to students’ improvements in resistance, refusal, and decision-making capability regarding the problems they face.

STARS initiated the Kids on the Block program that focuses on sharing awareness and insights about health and social matters for children and the public in general. KOB utilizes puppets and other unique teaching tools to educate the participants about self-acceptance. Those elementary students who lack reading competency might be suitable to join the KOB six-week literacy.

The organization offers training for schools, parents, and communities to broaden the positive impacts for the students,. The training covers best practices on how to address the non-academic obstacles that might be declining student’s potential and achievements.

The other programs include the Enhanced Student Assistance program, Youth Overcoming Drug Abuse program, and services for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

