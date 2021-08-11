Nashville, TN

Join the team at Conexion Americas as the Director of Finance and Administration

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1octQx_0bNwUKXj00
Michael Longmire/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Conexion Americas, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, needs a Director of Finance and Administration to join their team. The job responsibilities include financial management, human resources, technology and facility management, administration of the casa azafran, and general organizational support.

The financial management task includes developing and maintaining timely and accurate financial information necessary for decision making, reporting to multiple stakeholders, and assuring compliance with internal financial and accounting controls. Oversee and present regular financial statements to Directors, Executive team funders and others, as well as supervising all financial, project/program, and grants accounting.

Human resource’s function covers providing day-to-day support for several aspects of the human resource function, such as recruitment, hiring, and onboarding. Maintaining and managing all aspects of benefits plan administration, including 403b plan, Health Savings Accounts, Health Insurance Benefits, and others as needed.

Candidates will perform technology and facility management administration function of the casa azafrin such as serve as the primary point of contact with outsourced Facility Management companies and other providers; oversee administrative functions, as well as facilities, to ensure efficient and consistent operations as the organization scales; and ensure that tenant contracts and monthly payments are up to date.

Candidates are expected to communicate positively and effectively Conexión Américas’ mission and programs to program participants and the public. The incumbent will be attending organization-wide staff meetings and retreats and will be the representative of the organization by attending and providing support as needed to organize events and fundraisers.

To be qualified, candidates must demonstrate exceptional skills in oral communication in English, as well as bilingualism in Spanish with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or relevant field. Experience in a non-profit environment desired.

The salary range for this position is from $62,640, to $80,040, commensurate with experience.

Candidates may apply by sending a resume with cover letter and references to Martha Silva, Interim Co-Executive, via email to martha@conexionamericas.org.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27ed09f9eec2ffe3cb581f7f575b78e2.blob

UT Alum in Music City

Nashville, TN
421 followers
Loading

More from Lenny Schumacher

Nashville, TN

Learn about 21c Nashville's current exhibition, Fragile Figures: Beings and Time

NASHVILLE, TN – The 21c Museum Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee is currently exhibiting a collection of contemporary art entitled Fragile Figures: Beings and Time as an antithesis of the shallowness of social media. The exhibition captures the human emotions and personalities to look at individuals in social, cultural and political intersections of vulnerability and power without editing and cropping some unwanted parts of bodies and behaviors.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The exhibition of Kara Walker: Cut To The Quick at Frist Art Museum

NASHVILLE, TN – Kara Walker, born in Stockton, California, in 1969, is a painter, printmaker, filmmaker, and scholar who focuses her work on gender, race, sexuality, violence, and identity. Her cut-paper silhouette friezes, often black figures on a white wall, are recognized for their direct, violent, aggressive, and disturbing imagery that alludes to the history of American slavery and racism.Read full story
Nashville, TN

GROW Enrichment engages communities to restore urban green space through outreach, education, and restoration

NASHVILLE, TN – GROW Enrichment is a non-profit organization based in Nashville which partners with Parks Department of Metro Nashville. GROW operates a large project site at Two Rivers Park, where the organization adopts permaculture methodology to involve the communities in restoring an urban green space. GROW seeks to escalate sustainable land use in urban settings through outreach, education, and restoration.Read full story
Nashville, TN

HEAR Nashville provides hearing aid assistance for those who have financial barrier

NASHVILLE, TN – Hearing Education and Assistance Resource or HEAR Nashville is a charitable organization established in 2010. HEAR aims to provide hearing aid assistance for low-income adults in Middle Tennessee.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Insight Counseling Centers helps communities to achieve their wholesome mental, emotional, and spiritual lives

NASHVILLE, TN – Insight Counseling Centers, formerly named the Pastoral Counseling Centers of Tennessee, Inc., was established by a group of people from Vine Street Christian Church in 1985. The founders are boldly committed to providing spiritually informed and psychologically wholesome counseling for the Nashville area.Read full story
Nashville, TN

2nd Chance 4 Pets helps owners to create a continuous care plan for their pets

NASHVILLE, TN – 2nd Chance 4 Pets is an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal welfare organization that aims to lower the number of euthanized pets in the United States because of the death or disability of their human companions.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Jack Daniel's Distillery Bus Tour with whiskey tastings from Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Who doesn’t know the iconic Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey? Whether you are a longtime fan of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey or just wanting to visit the distillery, now guests can surely do it with the Jack and Back tour.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Dinner Detective at Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

NASHVILLE, TN — America’s largest interactive murder mystery comedy dinner is now available in Nashville. Join the fun by solving the crime while guests enjoy a fantastic four-course plated dinner. But beware, the killer might still be hiding somewhere in the room.Read full story
Sumner County, TN

Recommended Restaurants around Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, TN —If you happen to be in Sumner County, these restaurants will satisfy your hunger. Check out this list for the highest-rated food around Sumner County. Big Al is well known around Nashville for his culinary and his dedication to his craft. Big Al has also been featured on the Food Network Channel and represented as a local celebrity chef on the Channel 5 Talk of the Town program. Big Al’s Deli specializes in Southern comfort food with a rotating daily breakfast and lunch menu. He also caters to all kinds of events and functions. Most recommended food to purchase Big Al’s Breakfast, hot chicken, corn cakes, and more.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Walkin' Nashville Tour Every Friday and Saturday in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Have you ever wondered what it felt like when Nashville streets were alive with country music filling the air? A time when streets in downtown Nashville were alive with the sound of country music and guitars in every corner of the streets.Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Burger Joints around Williamson

WILLIAMSON, TN — Burgers, the combination of bun, patty, cheese, vegetables, are the quick dish you can enjoy at any time. Not only does it tastes good, but it can also satisfy your hunger. But where do you go to get your burger? Or maybe you are new to the area and looking for the best place to get your burger? Worry not, here are some of the best places to get your burger in Williamson.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Rep. Jim Cooper announced Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal included components of D-BLOC Act

NASHVILLE, TN - Rep. Jim Cooper announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11, that parts of his Don't BLock Our Communities or D-BLOC Act had been included in the Senate's infrastructure bill enacted the day before.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Gideon's Army utilizes Restorative Justice approach to help students and communities

NASHVILLE, TN – Gideon’s Army is an organization that works based on the contemporary interpretations of restorative justice theory. This organization was founded in 2020 by Rasheedat Fetuga and her student, Michelrica Hughes. The journey started when Hughes’ brother, Lamar Huges, was killed due to gun violence.Read full story

XSOLIS is Looking for Talents to Fill 26 Job Positions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - XSOLIS, a Nashville-based healthcare technology solutions company, is currently looking for new team members for 26 available job positions. The job openings are for several departments, including data science, engineering, sales & marketing, operations, and sales. Most of the jobs are full-time and fully remote.Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

Most-loved Dinner Spots in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN — Planning something special or want to have a quality dinner with your beloved partner? Then, come to Murfreesboro and visit their most-loved restaurants. Here we have listed the top three restaurants for dinner in Murfreesboro for you.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Six Available Job Positions at Bernard Health Office in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Bernard Health, a company offering healthcare and human resources solutions, is currently looking for new team members for the Nashville office. There are six positions available, including health insurance advisor, employer customer success (software), inside sales solutions consultant (SaaS), senior software developer, customer success (software), and B2B outside sales (employer benefits consultant).Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Bowling Alleys in Davidson County for your Weekend Activity

NASHVILLE, TN - Bowling is a fun activity that you can enjoy with friends and families, especially after work hours or on the weekend. The fun of bowling is everyone can do it and have fun about it, whether you're very good at it or can't even hold the ball the right way.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC Center Back Walker Zimmerman was Selected into the 2021 MLS All-Star Squad

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman has been selected into the 2021 MLS All-Star squad, announced by the Major League Soccer. Zimmerman will head to Los Angeles to play in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 25 at the Banc of California Stadium, facing LIGA MX All-Star.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Water Lantern Festival coming to Parthenon in Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, TN — The Water Lantern Festival is making its way to Nashville on September 4, with the location at the Parthenon in Centennial Park. Water Lantern Festival is a festival that will bring family, friends, and strangers to celebrate life together, in one emotional and memorable night. With one ticket purchase, each person will get a floating lantern, commemorative drawstring bag, marker, and wristband. Through Water Lantern Festival, they have been donating to many charities and non-profit organizations. They also supported water.org in providing safe water for millions of people around the world.Read full story
1 comments

Local distillery and tasting tour by Culture Trip Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville is well-known for many things including its growing local distilleries that spread out across the city. Culture Trip is inviting guests and visitors of Nashville city to join their tour in visiting the distilleries and have a taste of each distillery’s beverages.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy