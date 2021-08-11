Join the team at Conexion Americas as the Director of Finance and Administration

Michael Longmire/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Conexion Americas, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, needs a Director of Finance and Administration to join their team. The job responsibilities include financial management, human resources, technology and facility management, administration of the casa azafran, and general organizational support.

The financial management task includes developing and maintaining timely and accurate financial information necessary for decision making, reporting to multiple stakeholders, and assuring compliance with internal financial and accounting controls. Oversee and present regular financial statements to Directors, Executive team funders and others, as well as supervising all financial, project/program, and grants accounting.

Human resource’s function covers providing day-to-day support for several aspects of the human resource function, such as recruitment, hiring, and onboarding. Maintaining and managing all aspects of benefits plan administration, including 403b plan, Health Savings Accounts, Health Insurance Benefits, and others as needed.

Candidates will perform technology and facility management administration function of the casa azafrin such as serve as the primary point of contact with outsourced Facility Management companies and other providers; oversee administrative functions, as well as facilities, to ensure efficient and consistent operations as the organization scales; and ensure that tenant contracts and monthly payments are up to date.

Candidates are expected to communicate positively and effectively Conexión Américas’ mission and programs to program participants and the public. The incumbent will be attending organization-wide staff meetings and retreats and will be the representative of the organization by attending and providing support as needed to organize events and fundraisers.

To be qualified, candidates must demonstrate exceptional skills in oral communication in English, as well as bilingualism in Spanish with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or relevant field. Experience in a non-profit environment desired.

The salary range for this position is from $62,640, to $80,040, commensurate with experience.

Candidates may apply by sending a resume with cover letter and references to Martha Silva, Interim Co-Executive, via email to martha@conexionamericas.org.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.