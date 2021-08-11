Best barbeque restaurants in Murfreesboro

Luis Santoyo/Unsplash

Barbeque will always be the perfect fit to feed the hungry belly, either for lunch, brunch, or dinner. If you want to taste the delectable barbeque in Murfreesboro, make sure that you visit any of these restaurants below. Let's take a look!

1. Slick Pig BBQ

Locations: 1920 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Opening hours: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

They serve Barbeque, Hickory Smoked Ribs, Brunswick Stew, Ribs, Cornbread, Baked Beans, White Beans, Creamy Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, and more. Their Hickory Smoked Wings is customers' favorite. Do not miss their homemade desserts like Brownies, Chess Pie, Pecan Pie, Peanut Butter Pie, etc.

"Best bbq in town. By far. The smoked wings are the best wings I've ever had and I LOVE the pickled tomatoes. Sounds weird, but they're so good. My husband gets the brisket and loves it every time, but I'm telling you the smoked wings are the star of the menu. They fall apart, have great flavor, and are just perfect." -Carrie on Yelp

2. Mission BBQ

Location: 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Opening hours:

11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday

Their smokehouse signatures include Chicken, Salmon, BAY-b-Back Ribs, and Spare Ribs. Their drinks options like Bottle Classics, Fountain Soda, Kettle Brewed Iced Tea, Summertime Lemonade, and The American Heroes Cup will be the perfect companion for your barbeque.

"I love this place. BBQ sauces of all kinds and savory meats! A little heavy on the seasoning, but it comes with the territory! Finger licking good, no complaints! Also, I didn't know the concept of the restaurant until I walked in. There is so much respect for our men and women in the service there." -Laura on Yelp

3. Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Locations: 436 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Opening hours: 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., everyday

Their classics menu is served with two Cheese Biscuits and your choice of two Trimmings. Some of the classics are Classic Pulled Pork, Carolina-Style Pork, Beef Brisket, Mr. Jim's Combo Plate, Bar-B-Q Chicken w/Morgan Co. White Sauce, Bar-B-Q Chicken w/Original Sauce, and Smoked Turkey Breast w/Morgan Co. Sauce.

"We came in here for a quick lunch, not expecting much. This food was delicious. First of all, they have that good ice. Their Mac and cheese was so creamy and excellent. The pulled pork wasn't too fatty, it was perfect."-Caitlyn on Yelp

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.