Nashville, TN

Mending Heart needs a Development Outreach Manager

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkpMW_0bNvtIbL00
Becca Tapert/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Mending Heart, a recovery-based therapeutic community for women, which currently offers housing and treatments for 110 women located in west Nashville, is seeking a qualified Development Outreach Manager.

The incumbent of this position will spread awareness of their program through social media management, marketing, and public relations opportunities; establish community relationships with churches, volunteer organizations, and other non-profits; escalate referral sources into their program through frequent contact with current referral sources and cultivating new referral relationships; initiate and maintain corporate and company relationships through company volunteer days, sponsorships and partnerships.

To be qualified, candidates must have pursued a bachelor’s degree in business, communications, public relations, marketing, or a related field. The organization will consider other degrees if candidates have a proven track record of successful development or sales experience. Have a minimum of two to three years of experience in fundraising, marketing, or public relations is preferred.

The ideal candidates are those who are comfortable and skilled with phone and in-person outreach for relationship building with community partners, corporations and companies, volunteers, and donors. Candidates must demonstrate a strong working knowledge of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Canva, as well as creating and executing social media posts and campaigns. Prior experience in tracking metrics of ongoing social media analytics and campaign-focused analytic are required.

This position requires the proven capability to function effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with competing priorities and deadlines with strong attention to detail with a positive, problem-solving approach to work.

Development Outreach Manager must be confident in asking people to contribute time and money. Candidates are expected to have excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to handle multiple projects efficiently.

The organization provides competitive benefits such as medical, dental, vision, life insurance, simple IRA with employer match, vacation, and paid holidays. The salary for this position is from $40,000 to $45,000 based on skills and experience.

If you find this vacancy matches your background, submit your resume to april@mendingheartsinc.org.

