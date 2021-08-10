Top breakfast spots in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, TN — Breakfast is essential for our body to start the day. If you are looking for breakfast spots in Crossville, we have prepared the top three breakfast restaurants for you. Check this out!

1. Grinderhouse Coffee Shop

Location: 73 N Main St Crossville, TN 38555

Opening hours:

7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday

7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Friday

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday

This coffee shop serves the finest artisanal coffees, both hot and cold. Here you could drink espresso, frappe, macchiato, and cappuccino. They also serve specialty brewed coffees like French press, pour-overs (Chemex) and cold brew. While drinking your coffee, try their fine homemade desserts, pastries, sandwiches, daily soups and salads.

"The coffee, espresso, tea, and food was all excellent. The staff was friendly, helpful, and on the ball. The atmosphere was welcoming, spacious, and felt like hanging out in a friend's living room but with better artwork on the walls than my friends have. The shop provides a space for artists to display their works, people to get together for good food and drinks, and seemingly live music and drinks in the evening. I didn't experience the latter, but I am sure that is a good experience as well." - Tomas on Yelp.

2. The Cottage at Fairfield Restaurant

Location: 31 Confederate Rd Crossville, TN 38571

Opening hours:

7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday

7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday

Their favorite breakfast items are the Prime Benedict, Basic Brekkie, Biscuits & Gravy, New England Style Blueberry Muffin, French Toast, Pancakes, and Belgian Waffle. Their customer-favorite signature omelets are served with their seasoned red-skinned potato wedges and two slices of toast.

"The food - it was delicious. You can tell everything is homemade. My hubby had the fish sticks, I had the chicken caesar salad (with a very generous amount of chicken) and my friend ordered the shepherds pie. Everything was delicious. After completing our meal the chef came out to greet and thank us for visiting them. You quickly notice their clients are all repeat customers as they appeared to know everyone. I would definitely recommend The Cottage if you're looking for a friendly place to dine with the added bonus of great people serving great food you." - Cathy on Yelp.

3. The Pour House Bistro

Location: 42 North St Crossville, TN 38555

Opening hours:

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Thursday-Saturday

Their signature dishes are Shrimp & Grits, Creole Pasta, Fish & Chips, Spicy Korean Rice Bowl, Pour House Power Bowl, Miami Cubano and Shrimp Po'Boy. If you prefer salad for your dish, you can add Cobb Salad, Southwest Salad, Asian Wonton Salad, Chickpea + Feta Salad, House Salad or Caesar Salad to your order.

"We've been to the Crossville area four times and for three of our four meals, we ate at the Pour House. The food is fantastic. We've tried the burgers, sushi bowls, and brunch items like the sweet potato waffle fry bowl and the Nashville hot chicken biscuit. Suffice to say that we loved it all. Who thought to put Parmesan cheese on the sweet potato waffle fry bowl? I don't know, but it was awesome." - Ken on Yelp

