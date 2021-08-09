Great Mexican restaurants to indulge in Nashville

Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — If you are craving for Mexican while having a trip in Nashville, you must try our curated Mexican restaurants in Nashville that will treat your craving belly right. Check them out.

1. Bartaco

Location: 2526 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 11:00 PM, Monday-Thursday

11:00 AM - 12:00 AM, Friday & Saturday

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM, Sunday

Try their authentic Mexican food like Baja Fish, spiced Chicken Verde, mojo Pork Carnitas, falafel, panucho, plantains, and more. They ease their ordering process by using QR codes. Pick your food, type your card info, and the staff will bring your food and drinks to the table.

"I ordered the Spicy shrimp rice bowl, my husband had the duck taco, the oyster taco, chicken taco, and pork belly taco and it was absolutely DELISH! 'Smoke on the Water' was a delicious cocktail that is most definitely worth a taste! My husband got 'reviver' which was a light, refreshing summer cocktail. Delicious guac as well," Jenifer on Yelp.

2. Habanero Grill

Location: 2543 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Monday-Thursday & Sunday

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM, Friday-Saturday

Their menu includes Sopa Azteca, Sopa de Frijol, Salmon a La Parrilla, Arrachera Habanero, Besos de Camaro,Guacamole, etc. Their price ranges from $5.00 to $17.00. The staff is super fast, and their vibes are excellent.

"I had a sangria and the Mar y Tierra (marinated beef and garlic shrimp) and my boyfriend had the Pollo a la Parrilla. Everything was amazing, nothing was dry and everything was full of flavor. And I drank that sangria like it was apple juice - which says a lot as someone who winces when she drinks red wine. I cannot believe it took me this long to try this place. Needless to say, we'll be regulars!" Isabella on Yelp.

3. Carniceria Y Taqueria Don Juan

Location: 2910 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Monday-Thursday

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM, Friday-Saturday

They have so many variant of menu like Taco de Lengua, Taco de Pollo, Taco de Chicharron, Burrito de Pollo, Burrito de Chicharron, Burrito de Carnitas, Torta de Buche, Torta de Chorizo, Torta de Tripa and many more. Customers are happy with their super affordable price with its amazing authentic taste.

"This is the BEST and most authentic Mexican food I have tried in Nashville. And you can NOT beat the prices. The food had great flavor, the salsa packed some heat, and it was all simply delicious. Like most authentic street food places, I got a couple of fatty/gristly pieces in my asada, but who cares? When you ask for street tacos, you know what you're in for," Sofia on Yelp.

