Homecare Homebase announces new mobile integration with Nashville-based Medalogix

NASHVILLE, TN — Homecare Homebase, the technology solutions provider for home-based care agencies, announced the new mobile integration with Medalogix.

Homecare Homebase (HCHB) will leverage Medalogix Care for HCHB’s PointCare application. The mobile integration will allow customers to get the necessary treatment or care based on the patient’s documented clinical status on the apps.

“We believe data science and machine learning should be used to support all clinical decisions. Implementing Medalogix Care into HCHB’s PointCare will empower clinicians with individualized patient intelligence at the bedside. The partnership demonstrates how two best-in-class companies can collaborate to change healthcare,” said Elliott Wood, president and CEO at Medalogix.

Homecare Homebase (HCHB) has been working with Medalogix for six years. The long-standing partnership has enabled both companies to enhance patient experiences and efficiency in healthcare.

HCHB’s PointCare provides real-time data insights to clinicians regarding personalized patient data history. The data will help clinicians to leverage the data and provide the necessary care for each patient.

Medalogix Care develops machine learning and data science products to provide solutions and simplify health care. Medalogix Care offers recommendations and scenarios that allow the patients to visit only when it is necessary.

Medalogix recently welcomed The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based private investment firm, in a partnership. The partnership resulted in consolidation between Muse Healthcare, a health care data science and machine learning technology provider, under a new Medalogix brand.

The consolidation offers machine learning solutions for home health, palliative, and hospice care settings. The new brand will utilize the technology and experiences from both companies to individualized care plans for each patient.

Aside from the consolidation with Muse and Melodix Care, Melodix currently provides three other services, including Medalogix Touch, Medalogix Bridge and Medalogix Nurture.

