Ncontracts receives the Middle Tennessee Area Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Leon/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Ncontracts, a Nashville-based integrated risk management solutions company, received the honor as one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in the Middle Tennessee Area from the Tennessean.

Michael Berman, founder and CEO of Ncontracts, also received the award as a Trusted Leader by Tennessean Top Workplaces. The Tennessean partnered with Energage to collect feedback from employees regarding work environment and engagement.

"As our company has grown, our employees' commitment to serving our customers has never wavered. Our care for each other, our commitment to seeing our way through this challenging time, and the culture we've built at Ncontracts are the reasons why we're emerging from this crisis stronger than ever," said Berman.

Ncontracts recently announced a strategic partnership with Advanced Data Corporation (ADC), an enhanced verification solutions company, to avoid frauds through verification solutions enhancement. Clients are able to enhance their verification process through ADC's full suite of consumer verification services, these convenience provided by the strategic partnership.

Ncontracts opened in the year 2021 with the acquisition of QuestSoft Corporation, a compliance software, and services company. The acquisition has led to an end-to-end risk and compliance portfolio, offering clients to leverage the automation of risk management and compliance services.

The company welcomed several key leaders to support Ncontracts' goals. Ncontracts named Jared Thomas as the executive vice president of sales. Rafael (Ralph) DeLeon recently joined Ncontracts as the senior vice president of industry engagement.

Ncontracts plans to hold an annual conference, called Ngage, that will take place in Nashville, TN on September 28-29, 2021. The conference will address the issues regarding Ncontracts' products and services. The conference will feature industry best practices, peer panel discussions, and product sessions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.