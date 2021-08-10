Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure launched 2021 Neighborhood Traffic Calming Projects

Ezequiel Garrido/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) has announced the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program beginning this summer. NDOT also revealed the 24 selected neighborhoods to participate in this project.

Metro's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program is a project managed by NDOT in an effort to make the traffic slower and safer for the residents in the area. The selected areas will then go through a community-led design process, and then they will add or repair the traffic infrastructures there like signs, speed bumps etc. Neighborhoods can apply to NDOT for a participation in this program, they will be chosen based on criteria focusing in four areas, safety/crash history, average speed, neighborhood destinations, presence/absence of transportation infrastructures.

“Our new budget and the creation of NDOT will lead to more projects in more neighborhoods that help us reduce speed, prevent collisions, and protect lives.” said Mayor John Cooper about the project.

According to the Interim Director of NDOT, Faye DiMassimo, slowing traffic at Nashville neighborhood has been one of the priority works for NDOT. The fact that many neighborhood applied to this project reflect that

Several neighborhoods that has been selected for the summer projects are Forest Cove, Valley View, Bellshire Terrace, McMurray Hills, Sevier Park, Anderson Lane North, Radnor Lake, McFerrin Park, and more. For the complete list of the selected areas, you can check it right here.

The next step is coordination with council members and neighborhoods in a few weeks, then there will be meetings and community workshops to collaborate with residents for the best design.

