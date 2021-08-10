Nashville, TN

Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure launched 2021 Neighborhood Traffic Calming Projects

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03o3Wd_0bLkzSFW00
Ezequiel Garrido/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) has announced the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program beginning this summer. NDOT also revealed the 24 selected neighborhoods to participate in this project.

Metro's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program is a project managed by NDOT in an effort to make the traffic slower and safer for the residents in the area. The selected areas will then go through a community-led design process, and then they will add or repair the traffic infrastructures there like signs, speed bumps etc. Neighborhoods can apply to NDOT for a participation in this program, they will be chosen based on criteria focusing in four areas, safety/crash history, average speed, neighborhood destinations, presence/absence of transportation infrastructures.

“Our new budget and the creation of NDOT will lead to more projects in more neighborhoods that help us reduce speed, prevent collisions, and protect lives.” said Mayor John Cooper about the project.

According to the Interim Director of NDOT, Faye DiMassimo, slowing traffic at Nashville neighborhood has been one of the priority works for NDOT. The fact that many neighborhood applied to this project reflect that

Several neighborhoods that has been selected for the summer projects are Forest Cove, Valley View, Bellshire Terrace, McMurray Hills, Sevier Park, Anderson Lane North, Radnor Lake, McFerrin Park, and more. For the complete list of the selected areas, you can check it right here.

The next step is coordination with council members and neighborhoods in a few weeks, then there will be meetings and community workshops to collaborate with residents for the best design.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27ed09f9eec2ffe3cb581f7f575b78e2.blob

UT Alum in Music City

Nashville, TN
385 followers
Loading

More from Lenny Schumacher

Nashville, TN

Local distillery and tasting tour by Culture Trip Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville is well-known for many things including its growing local distilleries that spread out across the city. Culture Trip is inviting guests and visitors of Nashville city to join their tour in visiting the distilleries and have a taste of each distillery’s beverages.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Five bars to visit at The District

NASHVILLE, TN — The District at Nashville is one of the areas that has attracted many visitors each year. The District is a lively area filled with honky-tonks, world-class restaurants, musicians, thousands of tourists and locals. Many local bars can be found in The District.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Boutique hotels to stay around Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Before planning for a trip most people would like to prepare themselves well, from checking the vehicle or booking a trip, researching the hotels around the area, checking out attractions and what-to-do, and many more. You might want to stay here for your next visit to Nashville, as these places offer you comfort and convenience, and close distance to Nashville’s main attraction.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Dinner Detective at Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

NASHVILLE, TN — America’s largest interactive murder mystery comedy dinner is now available in Nashville. Join the fun by solving the crime while guests enjoy a fantastic four-course plated dinner. But beware, the killer might still be hiding somewhere in the room.Read full story
Nashville, TN

How to spend 48 hours in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — If visitors only got 48 hours in Nashville and want to have the best experience being local for the day, make sure you have planned everything on your itinerary. With a short time to explore Nashville, this list will help guests get the fullest experience, from local food to places and memories.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Summer Martinis by Big Machine Distillery

NASHVILLE, TN — If you'd like to make your own martini during a hot summer day, Big Machine Distillery has some ways to make martinis at home to cool your body from the heat.Read full story
Tennessee State

Exotic Avian Sanctuary of Tennessee ensures safety and life quality of parrots

NASHVILLE, TN – Exotic Avian Sanctuary of Tennessee is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to establish a space to ensure the safety, health, and life quality of captive parrots. ​The sanctuary covers five acres of picturesque fields with lush trees and mesmerizing nature in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Mending Heart needs a Development Outreach Manager

NASHVILLE, TN – Mending Heart, a recovery-based therapeutic community for women, which currently offers housing and treatments for 110 women located in west Nashville, is seeking a qualified Development Outreach Manager.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Feeding Nashville makes healthy meals accessible to everyone

NASHVILLE, TN – Feeding Nashville is a local nonprofit organization passionate about good food and nutrition education. The organization aims to make healthy food accessible and delectable while directly addressing the systemic issues of food insecurity.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FUTURO: A non-profit organization for Latinx students pursuing higher education

NASHVILLE, TN — FUTURO, a non-profit organization based in Middle Tennessee, has been helping Latino students receive the support they need when they decide to enter college.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fannie Battle: teaching children, empowering families, and strengthening the community

NASHVILLE, TN – Fannie Battle Day Home has served accessible and affordable yet high-quality care while empowering families to reach their fullest potential for more than 125 years. Fannie Battle offers services to support a bright future for children and families through academic and enriching programs. In addition, Fannie Battle aims to support the communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FiftyForward assists elderly to live their life to the fullest

NASHVILLE, TN - FiftyForward started operating in 1965. This organization is one of the leading spaces for elderly ages 50 or more in Middle Tennessee. FiftyForward aims to create a friendly environment and supporting facilities for elderly life. Fifty forward provides innovative programs and services through strong leadership from the staff, mindful volunteers, and communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Family & Children’s Service provides services for vulnerable children and families

NASHVILLE, TN – Family & Children's Service or FCS began in 1943 when a group of volunteers helped orphaned children during World War II to find their adoptive homes. Since then, FCS has been operating to serve every individual in crisis and transition. FCS aims to support those in needs by connecting them to the necessary resources.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Friends of Shelby: preserving and protecting Shelby Park and Bottoms

NASHVILLE, TN –Friends of Shelby is a private, nonprofit organization established in 2008. This organization aims to encourage everyone to appreciate and protect Shelby Park and Bottoms. The organization engages in recreational activities, maintenance, and park features enhancement. On top of that, the organization also promotes programs that inspire appreciation and conservation.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Building Lives addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs

NASHVILLE, TN – Building Lives Inc. is a nonprofit organization established by a group of business leaders who recognized the severity of Nashville’s homeless veteran’s situation. It focuses on addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Monroe Harding provides homes, healing, and opportunity for youth

NASHVILLE, TN – Monroe Harding started their journey in 1983 when Mrs. Fannie E. donated her twelve-room residence and five acres in Nashville for orphanage children in Middle Tennessee. The donation is a memorial to Dr. James Monroe Harding, her late husband. They have been serving over 16,000 children and young adults until now.Read full story
Nashville, TN

STARS strives to maximize underprivileged youth potential

NASHVILLE, TN – STARS, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization, has devoted its time to support youth’s potential since 1984. The organization provides school-based prevention and intervention programs to help underprivileged teenagers thrive. In addition, STARS also treats those who have issues with substance usage and disorders at the same time.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Join the team at Conexion Americas as the Director of Finance and Administration

NASHVILLE, TN – Conexion Americas, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, needs a Director of Finance and Administration to join their team. The job responsibilities include financial management, human resources, technology and facility management, administration of the casa azafran, and general organizational support.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center names C.J. Stimson as Chief Medical Officer

NASHVILLE, TN — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named C.J. Stimson, MD, JD, as their new Chief Medical Officer. He will succeed Roland “Ron” Eavey, MD. Stimson will work closely with the Human Resources team, led by Amy Schoeny, Ph.D., VUMC Chief Human Resources Officer.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Bridgestone receives General Motors' 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Corporation—including the Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas—received the honor as a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year. Bridgestone has been a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 6 consecutive years. General Motors (GM) honors suppliers that provide extraordinary services for the customers each year.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy