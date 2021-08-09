Top 3 Ethiopian Restaurants in Nashville

Etty Fidele/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Are you bored with your food and in the mood to try something new? If yes, then why not try Ethiopian cuisine?

Besides their authentic coffee, their food is also amazing. Try any of these restaurants below that we have listed for you. Enjoy your meal!

1. Ethio Coffee House

Location: 2131 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 110 Nashville, TN 37217

Opening hours:

7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday

8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday

If you are looking for authentic Ethiopian coffee, this is the right spot for you. Their breakfast menu includes Normal Ful, Special Ful, Special Salsa, Egg with Meat, Kinche, Chechebsa, Quanta Firfir, Shero Tegabino, Salad with Fish and Yebeg Tibs. Their staff is friendly, and the service is fantastic.

"Came her with a friend to get tea and a snack and was pleasantly surprised. The interior is cute and the owner is so friendly. He fresh grinds the beans for coffee in front of you. My friend and I both had sprice - a tea/coffee mixture- and it was delicious. I also had a samosa, it was so good, full of flavor and just the right amount of heat. I'll definitely be back when they are fully open to try more of their food and drinks." - Maya on Yelp.

2. Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Location: 976 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217

Opening hours: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., every day

They do not provide any menu for the customers. Instead, they will ask your preferences, and then they will bring a dish they have prepared for that day to you. Their popular items are Kitifo for $14.99, Regular Veggie Combo for $13.99 and Tibs Juicy Lega for $13.99.

"Having spent a portion of my childhood in Kenya eating Ethiopian food, I am a lifelong devotee to their cuisine. It is rare to find true quality in the states, and Awash is more than just a hidden gem. Coming to Awash is like being invited into Zee's home. There is no menu and you are brought a platter with whatever she has prepared that day. The flavors are incredible and very authentic, and Zee is extremely generous with the portions. I could not have been happier, and even got a whole pot of coffee to myself." - Joran on Yelp.

3. Gojo Ethiopian

Location: 415 W Thompson Ln Nashville, TN 37211

Opening hours:

11:00 a.m. - 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday

11:00 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday

11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday

11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday

Here you could taste their authentic Ethiopian appetizers like Ayib Begomen, Yesga Sambusa, Yemiser Sambussa. Craving for a salad? They have Gojo Salad, Teemateem Salad and Azifa. A vegetarian menu is also available — try their Miser W'et, Kik Aletcha, Shiro W'et, Ye'atkilt W'et, Tikle Gomen, and Foul. All of their entrees are served with Injera, a loaf of flat pancake-like sourdough bread and vegetables.

"I just got home from a long lunch at Gojo, and I had a wonderful meal. I had the Yamisir Sambussa, Awaze Tibs, and a traditional coffee. The food was all fresh and very flavorful! The coffee was unbelievable. She roasted the beans fresh and brought them out still sizzling in the pan for me to smell before grinding them. The delicious food, rich coffee, and burning frankincense made this rainy day lunch one of the best I've had in a long time!" - Alex on Yelp.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.