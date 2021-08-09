Top restaurants near Nashville International Airport

Helena Lopes/Unsplash

Are you in rush to the airport? Got no time to refuel before your flight? Then stop by these restaurants near Nashville International Airport. Enjoy your meal before take off.

1. Ethio Coffee House

Location: 2131 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 110 Nashville, TN 37217

Opening hours:

7:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Monday-Saturday

8:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Sunday

Ethio is the perfect place to grab your coffee and refill your caffeine needs before your early morning flight. They serve breakfast menu such as Normal Ful, Special Ful, Special Salsa, Egg with Meat, Kinche, Chechebsa, Quanta Firfir, Shero Tegabino, Salad with Fish, and Yebeg Tibs. Their price range is from $4.99 to $10.99.

"Ethio has become my go to for a cappuccino and a tasty treat in Nashville. You drive right by it and never know what you're missing but trust me, you really want to visit this terrific cafe. The owners are so kind, the coffee is excellent and always a soccer game or news going with happy regulars gathered round. The big donut or "bombolino" is strangely addictive: just barely sweet, always warm and fresh. Coffee is roasted in house by hand each morning. Love the atmosphere, the tasty treats and the coffee!" - Aryn on Yelp.

2. Sindoore - Indian By Nature

Location: 457 Donelson Pike Nashville, TN 37214

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 2:30 PM & 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Tuesday- Saturday

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM & 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Sunday

Some of their menu include Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Goan Curry Chicken, Vindaloo Shrimp, Korma Fish, and Garlic Naan. If you prefer vegetarian food, go for their menu like Dal Tadka Vegetarian, Paneer Bhurjee, Okra Fry, Malai Kofta, and more. Finish your meal with Gulab Jamun, Kheer, Rasmalai, or Meetha Paan as the dessert.

"This restaurant couldn't be more delightful. The quality of the food is outstanding. The Tiki Masala, with chicken and the Vindaloo were abundant in portion and delicious. I order take out from here every time I'm in Nashville." - Mary on Yelp.

3. Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

Location: 2810 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, TN 37214

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 9:15 PM, Monday- Friday

11:00 AM - 9:45 PM, Saturday

Here you can enjoy various menu, some of them are Shrimp & Grits, Kale Salad, The Boursin Board, BBQ Salmon, Steak Oscar, Herb Grilled Pork Loin Medallions, Seared Rare Ahi Tuna, Louisiana Voodoo Pasta, Saute Garlic Green Beans, and Baked Sweet Potato. Their Drip Coffee, Soda and Iced Tea are free refills!

"This was such a great place. We were traveling through Nashville and stayed locally at a hotel and going this gem. Great ambiance, excellent drinks and bartenders! We had appetizers, prime rib, old fashioneds, bottle of wine and espresso martinis all amazing! Their happy hour menu is amazing. $7 for so many great drinks." - Heather on Yelp.

