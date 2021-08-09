Nashville, TN

Top restaurants near Nashville International Airport

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTvlu_0bLkgdKe00
Helena Lopes/Unsplash

Are you in rush to the airport? Got no time to refuel before your flight? Then stop by these restaurants near Nashville International Airport. Enjoy your meal before take off.

1. Ethio Coffee House

Location: 2131 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 110 Nashville, TN 37217

Opening hours:

7:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Monday-Saturday

8:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Sunday

Ethio is the perfect place to grab your coffee and refill your caffeine needs before your early morning flight. They serve breakfast menu such as Normal Ful, Special Ful, Special Salsa, Egg with Meat, Kinche, Chechebsa, Quanta Firfir, Shero Tegabino, Salad with Fish, and Yebeg Tibs. Their price range is from $4.99 to $10.99.

"Ethio has become my go to for a cappuccino and a tasty treat in Nashville. You drive right by it and never know what you're missing but trust me, you really want to visit this terrific cafe. The owners are so kind, the coffee is excellent and always a soccer game or news going with happy regulars gathered round. The big donut or "bombolino" is strangely addictive: just barely sweet, always warm and fresh. Coffee is roasted in house by hand each morning. Love the atmosphere, the tasty treats and the coffee!" - Aryn on Yelp.

2. Sindoore - Indian By Nature

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLITCnHB7kH/?utm_medium=copy_link

Location: 457 Donelson Pike Nashville, TN 37214

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 2:30 PM & 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Tuesday- Saturday

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM & 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Sunday

Some of their menu include Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Goan Curry Chicken, Vindaloo Shrimp, Korma Fish, and Garlic Naan. If you prefer vegetarian food, go for their menu like Dal Tadka Vegetarian, Paneer Bhurjee, Okra Fry, Malai Kofta, and more. Finish your meal with Gulab Jamun, Kheer, Rasmalai, or Meetha Paan as the dessert.

"This restaurant couldn't be more delightful. The quality of the food is outstanding. The Tiki Masala, with chicken and the Vindaloo were abundant in portion and delicious. I order take out from here every time I'm in Nashville." - Mary on Yelp.

3. Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBBZXxghbOA/?utm_medium=copy_link

Location: 2810 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, TN 37214

Opening hours:

11:00 AM - 9:15 PM, Monday- Friday

11:00 AM - 9:45 PM, Saturday

Here you can enjoy various menu, some of them are Shrimp & Grits, Kale Salad, The Boursin Board, BBQ Salmon, Steak Oscar, Herb Grilled Pork Loin Medallions, Seared Rare Ahi Tuna, Louisiana Voodoo Pasta, Saute Garlic Green Beans, and Baked Sweet Potato. Their Drip Coffee, Soda and Iced Tea are free refills!

"This was such a great place. We were traveling through Nashville and stayed locally at a hotel and going this gem. Great ambiance, excellent drinks and bartenders! We had appetizers, prime rib, old fashioneds, bottle of wine and espresso martinis all amazing! Their happy hour menu is amazing. $7 for so many great drinks." - Heather on Yelp.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27ed09f9eec2ffe3cb581f7f575b78e2.blob

UT Alum in Music City

Nashville, TN
384 followers
Loading

More from Lenny Schumacher

Nashville, TN

Feeding Nashville makes healthy meals accessible to everyone

NASHVILLE, TN – Feeding Nashville is a local nonprofit organization passionate about good food and nutrition education. The organization aims to make healthy food accessible and delectable while directly addressing the systemic issues of food insecurity.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FUTURO: A non-profit organization for Latinx students pursuing higher education

NASHVILLE, TN — FUTURO, a non-profit organization based in Middle Tennessee, has been helping Latino students receive the support they need when they decide to enter college.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fannie Battle: teaching children, empowering families, and strengthening the community

NASHVILLE, TN – Fannie Battle Day Home has served accessible and affordable yet high-quality care while empowering families to reach their fullest potential for more than 125 years. Fannie Battle offers services to support a bright future for children and families through academic and enriching programs. In addition, Fannie Battle aims to support the communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FiftyForward assists elderly to live their life to the fullest

NASHVILLE, TN - FiftyForward started operating in 1965. This organization is one of the leading spaces for elderly ages 50 or more in Middle Tennessee. FiftyForward aims to create a friendly environment and supporting facilities for elderly life. Fifty forward provides innovative programs and services through strong leadership from the staff, mindful volunteers, and communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Family & Children’s Service provides services for vulnerable children and families

NASHVILLE, TN – Family & Children's Service or FCS began in 1943 when a group of volunteers helped orphaned children during World War II to find their adoptive homes. Since then, FCS has been operating to serve every individual in crisis and transition. FCS aims to support those in needs by connecting them to the necessary resources.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Friends of Shelby: preserving and protecting Shelby Park and Bottoms

NASHVILLE, TN –Friends of Shelby is a private, nonprofit organization established in 2008. This organization aims to encourage everyone to appreciate and protect Shelby Park and Bottoms. The organization engages in recreational activities, maintenance, and park features enhancement. On top of that, the organization also promotes programs that inspire appreciation and conservation.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Building Lives addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs

NASHVILLE, TN – Building Lives Inc. is a nonprofit organization established by a group of business leaders who recognized the severity of Nashville’s homeless veteran’s situation. It focuses on addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Monroe Harding provides homes, healing, and opportunity for youth

NASHVILLE, TN – Monroe Harding started their journey in 1983 when Mrs. Fannie E. donated her twelve-room residence and five acres in Nashville for orphanage children in Middle Tennessee. The donation is a memorial to Dr. James Monroe Harding, her late husband. They have been serving over 16,000 children and young adults until now.Read full story
Nashville, TN

STARS strives to maximize underprivileged youth potential

NASHVILLE, TN – STARS, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization, has devoted its time to support youth’s potential since 1984. The organization provides school-based prevention and intervention programs to help underprivileged teenagers thrive. In addition, STARS also treats those who have issues with substance usage and disorders at the same time.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Join the team at Conexion Americas as the Director of Finance and Administration

NASHVILLE, TN – Conexion Americas, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, needs a Director of Finance and Administration to join their team. The job responsibilities include financial management, human resources, technology and facility management, administration of the casa azafran, and general organizational support.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center names C.J. Stimson as Chief Medical Officer

NASHVILLE, TN — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named C.J. Stimson, MD, JD, as their new Chief Medical Officer. He will succeed Roland “Ron” Eavey, MD. Stimson will work closely with the Human Resources team, led by Amy Schoeny, Ph.D., VUMC Chief Human Resources Officer.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Bridgestone receives General Motors' 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Corporation—including the Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas—received the honor as a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year. Bridgestone has been a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 6 consecutive years. General Motors (GM) honors suppliers that provide extraordinary services for the customers each year.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Cheekwood's Plant Collections Manager shares her curation of must-see plants

NASHVILLE, TN - Take a stroll in Cheekwood this August as the park blooms with new plants and flowers. Here is a list of must-see plants curated by Cheekwood's Plant Collections Manager, Shanna Jones.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Shopping sustainably in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville is famous for its music culture and tourist attractions, but not many people know that Nashville is also home to a bunch of sustainable and ethical fashion brands that have completely changed people’s view about fashion. We have made a list of the best sustainable brands from Nashville for you to check. Without further ado, let’s check it out.Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

Best barbeque restaurants in Murfreesboro

Barbeque will always be the perfect fit to feed the hungry belly, either for lunch, brunch, or dinner. If you want to taste the delectable barbeque in Murfreesboro, make sure that you visit any of these restaurants below. Let's take a look!Read full story
3 comments
Murfreesboro, TN

Black Murfreesboro Market is back this weekend

MURFREESBORO, TN — Black Murfreesboro Market is back this week on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Cannonsburgh Village, located at 312 South Front Street. Black Murfreesboro Market is created by Black Culture Connected (also known as DBA Black Murfreesboro) and has held its market every first of Saturday from April 10 to Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Time varies every month, please check with the organizers beforehand. The event is free for all to attend.Read full story
9 comments
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt women’s track and field program announced new coach

NASHVILLE, TN – Vanderbilt's women's track and field program announced a new coach on Monday, August 9. Ashley Kovacs, widely recognized as one of the best throws coaches in the country, will take the role of the assistant head coach and throws coach. She will work alongside Cross Country and Track and Field Director Althea Thomas to manage the team.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Andrew Jackson Foundation is looking for Director of Interpretation

NASHVILLE, TN — Andrew Jackson Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on preserving The Hermitage, the home of President Andrew Jackson, is looking for a Director of Interpretation.Read full story
Nashville, TN

TDOE launch the Reading 360 Early Literacy Network and open registration for Reading 360 Virtual Summit

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Department of Education officially released the launch of Reading 360 Early Literacy Network and opened the registration for the Reading 360 Virtual Summit, which will be held from September 21 to September 23, 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Executive Director wanted at Walk Bike Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Walk Bike Nashville, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing space for people to learn, grow and feel safe to move through the city by foot, bicycle, and transit since 1998, is currently looking for an Executive Director.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy