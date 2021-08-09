Bridgestone honored with General Motors' 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Award

Obi Onyeador/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Corporation—including the Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas—received the honor as a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year.

Bridgestone has been receiving General Motors Supplier of the Year in 6 consecutive years. General Motors (GM) honors suppliers that provide extraordinary services for the customers each year.

"Providing social and customer value is at the heart of our business," said Shannon Quinn, president of North America original equipment tires at Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our teammates to deliver the absolute best products and solutions for our customers, including our longtime partner GM. We are grateful to be recognized and look forward to remaining on the cutting edge of performance and innovation."

Despite the pandemic, Bridgestone shows resilience and dedication to serving its customers with high-quality products and services. Recently the company announced the opening of 28 new stores in the first half of 2021. Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO) shares the target to open 27 stores to close in the year 2021.

Bridgestone Americas also announced leadership changes in spring this year. They welcomed Scott Damon as the chief operating officer, Nizar Trigui as chief technology officer and Craig Schneider as chief strategy officer.

The leadership changes are part of the effort to grow the areas of mobility solutions and sustainability. Aside from leadership changes, Bridgestone also announced a partnership with Kodiak Robotics, a self-driving trucking company, to advance the sustainable mobility future.

The company also introduced the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire to support the company’s fuel-efficient Ecopia commercial truck. The new tire line increases the ultra-high fuel efficiency, lowers the cost and provides sustainable tire performance.

