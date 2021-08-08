More Nashville culinary spots to visit in 2021

Nick Hillier/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Take a stroll around Downtown Nashville for a brand-new culinary experience, at Music City's restaurants and eateries. Here are five new restaurants that locals have found enjoyable and exceptional.

Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines blends the culinary experience and wine culture into one creation, all served in a vibrant and modern atmosphere. The restaurant serves fusion dinings, from pizza, pasta, salad, to platters. Try their Mushroom Toast, Burrata, or their Short Rib Pappardelle when you stop by and don't forget to take a sip on their authentic wine on tap. Sixty Vines opens daily from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Smith & Lentz Brewing and Pizza

Get the specialized lagers, hop-driven IPAs beers at Smith & Lentz East Nashville, as they serve selections of local-crafted beers in the house starting at $6 per pint. They also serve wooden-fired oven pizzas, fresh salads, and dishes made of local ingredients. Come visit Smith & Lentz from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday and 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.

The Twelve Thirty Club

The Twelve Thirty Club offers a complete package of culinary, music, entertainment all in one building. Have a bite on their Pork Belly Dumplings, Prime Rib Sandwich, or Clint's Baja Grilled Fish Tacos. The Twelve Thirty Club is available daily from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Casa Rosa by Miranda Lambert

Located in the Broadway neighborhood, Nashville, the country-singer-owned restaurant serves Tex - Mex Nashville-style cuisine with exceptional live entertainment. Specially crafted by Chef Tomasz Wosiak, enjoy their nightly entertainment with a serving of Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito or the Smoked Brisket Nachos served with BBQ and Santa Fe sauce, with gulps of margaritas and cantinas.

Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria

Even though the restaurant has been in business for more than four years, Slim & Husky's is the first black-owned restaurant around the Nashville neighborhood that rose to fame. Try out The Smokin' Herb, California Love, Red Light Specials, starting from $10. Slim & Husky's delivers daily from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

