Five culinary destinations around Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN - Knoxville is surrounded by more than 90 restaurants and eateries, locally-owned and crafted with local produces. If you find want to find the right store to indulge yourself in, here are the quick guides to get a taste of Knoxville.

Oliver Royale

The restaurant is well-known for its classic and heartwarming atmosphere soon as they enter the building. Oliver Royale serves classic American dishes and sandwiches with a twist of local recipes. Try on their special House Smoked Salmon Croquettes. Olivier Royale is open every day.

Jackie's Dream Cafe

Walk into Jackie's Dream for chicken-specialized dishes and local ambiance. The Cafe offers simple yet solid menus such as Hot Chicken served with fried okra and macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, honey bun cake, and ribs. They are from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

The restaurant serves artisan pizza menus serves with fresh local ingredients and is named as a must-eat place for its heartwarming hospitality. Take a bite on its Mushroom Pate as starters, and White Pizza topped with arugula and prosciutto to dine in. Other specialties include Margherita Pizza or the House Special Pizza. They are available daily from 5:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m.

Sweet P's Barbecue and Downtown Dive

Located in Downtown Knoxville, Sweet P's is a good choice for those who are fond of smoked foods, best-crafted beer, and wine selections. Sweet P's offers a casual atmosphere to spend with friends and colleagues for gatherings and meetups. Try their Pulled Pork, exceptional Dry Rub Ribs, and Rack of Ribs Plate. Sweet P's is available from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

J.C Holdway Knoxville

J.C Holdway's menus are specially crafted by Chef Joseph Lenn, using the old wood-fire cooking techniques. The restaurant preserves traditions and represents them with a modern touch. Have a plate of their Wood Roasted Mushrooms mixed with cabbages and broccoli. J.C Holdway is available from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

