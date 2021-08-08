Knoxville, TN

Five culinary destinations around Downtown Knoxville

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPLeC_0bLbrQCV00
Roman Kraft/Unsplash

KNOXVILLE, TN - Knoxville is surrounded by more than 90 restaurants and eateries, locally-owned and crafted with local produces. If you find want to find the right store to indulge yourself in, here are the quick guides to get a taste of Knoxville.

Oliver Royale
The restaurant is well-known for its classic and heartwarming atmosphere soon as they enter the building. Oliver Royale serves classic American dishes and sandwiches with a twist of local recipes. Try on their special House Smoked Salmon Croquettes. Olivier Royale is open every day.

Jackie's Dream Cafe
Walk into Jackie's Dream for chicken-specialized dishes and local ambiance. The Cafe offers simple yet solid menus such as Hot Chicken served with fried okra and macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, honey bun cake, and ribs. They are from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
The restaurant serves artisan pizza menus serves with fresh local ingredients and is named as a must-eat place for its heartwarming hospitality. Take a bite on its Mushroom Pate as starters, and White Pizza topped with arugula and prosciutto to dine in. Other specialties include Margherita Pizza or the House Special Pizza. They are available daily from 5:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m.

Sweet P's Barbecue and Downtown Dive
Located in Downtown Knoxville, Sweet P's is a good choice for those who are fond of smoked foods, best-crafted beer, and wine selections. Sweet P's offers a casual atmosphere to spend with friends and colleagues for gatherings and meetups. Try their Pulled Pork, exceptional Dry Rub Ribs, and Rack of Ribs Plate. Sweet P's is available from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

J.C Holdway Knoxville
J.C Holdway's menus are specially crafted by Chef Joseph Lenn, using the old wood-fire cooking techniques. The restaurant preserves traditions and represents them with a modern touch. Have a plate of their Wood Roasted Mushrooms mixed with cabbages and broccoli. J.C Holdway is available from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27ed09f9eec2ffe3cb581f7f575b78e2.blob

UT Alum in Music City

Nashville, TN
384 followers
Loading

More from Lenny Schumacher

Nashville, TN

Feeding Nashville makes healthy meals accessible to everyone

NASHVILLE, TN – Feeding Nashville is a local nonprofit organization passionate about good food and nutrition education. The organization aims to make healthy food accessible and delectable while directly addressing the systemic issues of food insecurity.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FUTURO: A non-profit organization for Latinx students pursuing higher education

NASHVILLE, TN — FUTURO, a non-profit organization based in Middle Tennessee, has been helping Latino students receive the support they need when they decide to enter college.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fannie Battle: teaching children, empowering families, and strengthening the community

NASHVILLE, TN – Fannie Battle Day Home has served accessible and affordable yet high-quality care while empowering families to reach their fullest potential for more than 125 years. Fannie Battle offers services to support a bright future for children and families through academic and enriching programs. In addition, Fannie Battle aims to support the communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FiftyForward assists elderly to live their life to the fullest

NASHVILLE, TN - FiftyForward started operating in 1965. This organization is one of the leading spaces for elderly ages 50 or more in Middle Tennessee. FiftyForward aims to create a friendly environment and supporting facilities for elderly life. Fifty forward provides innovative programs and services through strong leadership from the staff, mindful volunteers, and communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Family & Children’s Service provides services for vulnerable children and families

NASHVILLE, TN – Family & Children's Service or FCS began in 1943 when a group of volunteers helped orphaned children during World War II to find their adoptive homes. Since then, FCS has been operating to serve every individual in crisis and transition. FCS aims to support those in needs by connecting them to the necessary resources.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Friends of Shelby: preserving and protecting Shelby Park and Bottoms

NASHVILLE, TN –Friends of Shelby is a private, nonprofit organization established in 2008. This organization aims to encourage everyone to appreciate and protect Shelby Park and Bottoms. The organization engages in recreational activities, maintenance, and park features enhancement. On top of that, the organization also promotes programs that inspire appreciation and conservation.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Building Lives addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs

NASHVILLE, TN – Building Lives Inc. is a nonprofit organization established by a group of business leaders who recognized the severity of Nashville’s homeless veteran’s situation. It focuses on addressing veterans’ health and psychological needs.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Monroe Harding provides homes, healing, and opportunity for youth

NASHVILLE, TN – Monroe Harding started their journey in 1983 when Mrs. Fannie E. donated her twelve-room residence and five acres in Nashville for orphanage children in Middle Tennessee. The donation is a memorial to Dr. James Monroe Harding, her late husband. They have been serving over 16,000 children and young adults until now.Read full story
Nashville, TN

STARS strives to maximize underprivileged youth potential

NASHVILLE, TN – STARS, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization, has devoted its time to support youth’s potential since 1984. The organization provides school-based prevention and intervention programs to help underprivileged teenagers thrive. In addition, STARS also treats those who have issues with substance usage and disorders at the same time.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Join the team at Conexion Americas as the Director of Finance and Administration

NASHVILLE, TN – Conexion Americas, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, needs a Director of Finance and Administration to join their team. The job responsibilities include financial management, human resources, technology and facility management, administration of the casa azafran, and general organizational support.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center names C.J. Stimson as Chief Medical Officer

NASHVILLE, TN — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named C.J. Stimson, MD, JD, as their new Chief Medical Officer. He will succeed Roland “Ron” Eavey, MD. Stimson will work closely with the Human Resources team, led by Amy Schoeny, Ph.D., VUMC Chief Human Resources Officer.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Bridgestone receives General Motors' 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Corporation—including the Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas—received the honor as a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year. Bridgestone has been a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 6 consecutive years. General Motors (GM) honors suppliers that provide extraordinary services for the customers each year.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Cheekwood's Plant Collections Manager shares her curation of must-see plants

NASHVILLE, TN - Take a stroll in Cheekwood this August as the park blooms with new plants and flowers. Here is a list of must-see plants curated by Cheekwood's Plant Collections Manager, Shanna Jones.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Shopping sustainably in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville is famous for its music culture and tourist attractions, but not many people know that Nashville is also home to a bunch of sustainable and ethical fashion brands that have completely changed people’s view about fashion. We have made a list of the best sustainable brands from Nashville for you to check. Without further ado, let’s check it out.Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

Best barbeque restaurants in Murfreesboro

Barbeque will always be the perfect fit to feed the hungry belly, either for lunch, brunch, or dinner. If you want to taste the delectable barbeque in Murfreesboro, make sure that you visit any of these restaurants below. Let's take a look!Read full story
3 comments
Murfreesboro, TN

Black Murfreesboro Market is back this weekend

MURFREESBORO, TN — Black Murfreesboro Market is back this week on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Cannonsburgh Village, located at 312 South Front Street. Black Murfreesboro Market is created by Black Culture Connected (also known as DBA Black Murfreesboro) and has held its market every first of Saturday from April 10 to Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Time varies every month, please check with the organizers beforehand. The event is free for all to attend.Read full story
9 comments
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt women’s track and field program announced new coach

NASHVILLE, TN – Vanderbilt's women's track and field program announced a new coach on Monday, August 9. Ashley Kovacs, widely recognized as one of the best throws coaches in the country, will take the role of the assistant head coach and throws coach. She will work alongside Cross Country and Track and Field Director Althea Thomas to manage the team.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Andrew Jackson Foundation is looking for Director of Interpretation

NASHVILLE, TN — Andrew Jackson Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on preserving The Hermitage, the home of President Andrew Jackson, is looking for a Director of Interpretation.Read full story
Nashville, TN

TDOE launch the Reading 360 Early Literacy Network and open registration for Reading 360 Virtual Summit

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Department of Education officially released the launch of Reading 360 Early Literacy Network and opened the registration for the Reading 360 Virtual Summit, which will be held from September 21 to September 23, 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Executive Director wanted at Walk Bike Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Walk Bike Nashville, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing space for people to learn, grow and feel safe to move through the city by foot, bicycle, and transit since 1998, is currently looking for an Executive Director.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy