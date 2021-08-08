Five budget-friendly eateries in Nashville

Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Treat yourself to these easy and budget-friendly restaurants in Nashville and find them around the downtown.

VN Pho & Deli

Have yourself a bowl of heartful pho and other Vietnamese cuisines at VN Pho & Deli in West Nashville. The restaurant is famous for its selections of Beef Stew, Pho, and Vietnamese Pancake, starting from $6-$9. Try on their Pho which is topped with eye-round steak and meatballs, or their Hu Tieu, or Seafood Noodle Soup. Their Cha Gio and Goi Cuon are great choices for appetizers. They are open from Thursday to Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Hugh-Baby's

With four locations established in Nashville, Hugh-Baby's is well-known among locals for easy fast food and takeout restaurants. Hugh-Baby's serves selections of burgers, from BBQ Burgers, Veggie Burgers, Slugburgers, and many more for no more than $7.99. You can visit every day from 11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m.

Taqueria del Sol

Try out their Cheeseburger taco or fish taco for something filling. If you don't feel like eating tacos, try their enchiladas served in various fillings like cheese, roasted chicken, refried beans, and carnitas pork, all for $4.39. They are open every Tuesday to Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and on the weekends from 12:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Greek Cafe Grill

Find various selections of Mediterranean and Greek dishes starting from $6.98. Have a bite of the Vegetarian and Falafel Pita Wrap for $6.98. They also serve catering specials with a minimum order of 15 people, starting from $8.50 per person. They are open every day from 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Nashville's Big Al's Deli

Big Al's Deli is on-call for everyone's needs, whether it's family lunch, office party, gatherings, or having a good laugh with a bunch of friends. Check out their morning meal items as French Toast Platter and Big Al Breakfast all for $4 - $6.25. Their Jalapeño-Orange Marmalade Chicken and Big Al's Homemade Jerk Chicken are also to die for. Big Al's is open every day from 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

