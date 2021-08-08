Here are five Franklin restaurants that will bring you a taste of the South

Nick Karvounis/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Whether it's a short trip visit or casual vacation, exploring culinary spots is definitely a to-do list when you're having your own time in Franklin. Here are five restaurants that bring out the best of the local taste of Franklin.

1892 Restaurant

Located in rural villages in Williamson County, this restaurant shows off a classic southern atmosphere and green landmarks once you step in. Have a bite of Ahi Tuna Wonton or Avocado Toast, or Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps for the starters, or order their special Seared Scallops or their Roasted Chicken Sandwich topped with two spreads of adobo mayo and smoked avocado yogurt.

Barbara's Home Cookin'

Barbara's brings out more traditional and home-cooked themed dishes to the table. Located in Old Hillsboro Road, Barbara's serves homemade and heartwarming dishes like their signature Poppyseed Chicken Casserole, Skillet-Fried Chicken, Roast Beef, and Chicken Tenders. They also serve desserts like Peach Cobblers, Cheese Pie, and Pecan Pie.

Franklin Mercantile Deli

This deli is well-known for its rustic atmosphere and classic Southern sandwiches and paninis. Have a taste of their Smoked Turkey & Swiss Panini which is served with Balsamic vinegar & guacamole or maybe their signature Annabelle which is made of Turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Balsamic vinegar & mayo.

55 South

55 South offers the timeless Southern recipes around Interstate 55 that run all the way from Memphis to New Orleans. Specially crafted by Chef Jason McConnell, try out the local favorite Shrimp and Grits, or maybe try the signature Po Boy Remix which is made of fried shrimp and catfish on Gambino's New Orleans bread, with coleslaw, pickles, and comeback sauce with chips.

Cork & Cow

Cork & Cow delivers award-winning steaks and beverages so it's the perfect place to bring your family or friends. Dig into their steak selections such as Bone-in Cowboy Ribeye or Dry Aged NY Strip, all topped with Lemon Butter & Sea Salt Garnished with Complimentary House Potatoes. Explore their cocktails specialties such as the Frankie from Fresno.

