Best Places to Relax Outdoors in Downtown Nashville

S Migaj/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville summer is always invigorating, making going outside even more tempting than ever with its fresh air and sunlight.

If you are in need of a recommendation on where to go to stretch your legs and enjoy some greenery, you’ll find it easily in Downtown Music City with its numerous parks and green areas.

1. Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park

The park offers walking paths, open areas, and several historic and memorials features. Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park first opened in 1996 to commemorate Tennessee’s 200th anniversary.

The 95-bell carillon located on the northern edge of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park represents the musical heritage of the citizens of Tennessee. It plays a portion of “Tennessee Waltz” every quarter-hour.

2. Victory Park

Victory Park is located near the Red Roof Inn Brentwood Nashville in Downtown Nashville. The park has a statue of WWI hero Alvin York, and a replica of the Liberty Bell. You can get a good view of Bicentennial Park from here.

3. Walk of Fame Park

For music fans, you don’t want to miss this park just across the street from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The park features stars on the ground commemorating renowned people in the music business like Johnny Cash.

4. Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park was built in the early 1980s to celebrate Nashville’s river history. Nashville's earliest settlers arrived in the 1780s settle near the Cumberland River. Beautiful walking paths, resting spaces, and a free tour of Fort Nashborough are all part of the site.

5. Cumberland Park

Cumberland is the newest park in the city. It has many attractions like mini rock climbing walls, a spider climb, a green maze, and a play area with sand. If you feel like you just need to relax, just sit around and enjoy the greenery.

