3 Famous Musicians You Can Accidentally Meet in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – A capital city of country music and hot chickens, Nashville has seen numerous famous musicians and celebrities calling it home. Nashville is not nearly as flashy as New York or Los Angeles, but many celebrities are more comfortable residing in the Music City. These celebrities love how they can just fly under the radar around Nashville. Here are some of the famous musicians you might meet in Nashville if you are lucky enough.

1. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is a singer/songwriter who was born in Australia. In 2008, Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, bought a house in Nashville. Keith and Nicole are frequently spotted in the Green Hills neighborhood stopping by places like Frothy Monkey, Pancake Pantry (Keith's favorite are the Caribbean pancakes), and The Mall at Green Hills. Their daughters are also enrolled at a Nashville-area private Catholic school.

2. Taylor Swift

The country singer/songwriter has two homes in the Nashville area. She bought a 5,600-square-foot estate at the age of 21 years old. Taylor’s second property in Nashville is a condo in Midtown, right above Music Row. The celebrity has been seen at Whole Foods Market, Pangaea in Hillsboro Village, and local music venues in the Nashville region. East Nashville, as well as Green Hills and The Gulch, are also places she likes visiting.

3. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

For the past 17 years, the renowned couple has called Tennessee home. Their home, which lies on 622 acres just outside of Nashville, was erected in the 1800s. They've lived in Franklin previously, and while they like to remain out of the spotlight, most of the time, you never know when you'll stumble across this country duo.

You don’t really need to pay high rates of New York or L.A. to meet some famous musicians. Maybe visiting Nashville is the best alternative if you are on a budget but still desperately wanting to meet your favorite singer.

