Meharry Medical College announces partnership with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to combat racism

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee just announced a partnership with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to combat racism and bias in the basic sciences and promote more diversity and inclusion.

The memorandum of understanding is part of Icahn Mount Sinai's larger engagement effort, which includes a comprehensive, institutional approach to collaboration with historically Black medical institutions, colleges, and universities.

Dennis S. Charney, M.D., Anne, and Joel Ehrenkranz, Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai believe Meharry Medical College is a great partner to share clinical knowledge, research, and training since the institution has had a long history of health disparity research in important fields for the African-American population. The research includes sickle disease, diabetes, and cancer. “We are thrilled to be working with Meharry Medical College, one of our country’s premier Black medical colleges,” Charney said.

The MOU between the Icahn School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College is intended to foster mutually beneficial information exchange.

In the United States, where there are around 150 medical schools, Meharry Medical College is the oldest of the only four historically Black medical institutions. The Association of American Medical Colleges has long emphasized the scarcity of Black doctors in comparison to their considerably higher population presence.

The Mount Sinai Health System is the biggest academic medical system in New York City, with eight hospitals, a prestigious medical school, and a huge network of ambulatory clinics throughout the metropolitan area. Mount Sinai is a national and international leader in education, research, and clinical leadership.

