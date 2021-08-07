Essential tools for outdoor grilling for Nashville families

Victoria Shes/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville communities love to grill anything from hot dogs to apple pie. Besides, grilling them added more complex flavors to the food. It’s summer and it is the perfect time for outdoor grilling, and another way to avoid a hot kitchen during the summer.

Have these handy grilling tools ready to make grilling more fun and create more healthy and delicious food for the summer.

1. Grilling Basket

A grilling basket is perfect for grilling meat, fish, or vegetable. Using the basket will add smoky flavor to the food and avoid small food from falling on the sides. You can find this item for less than $20. One of the best ways in using the grilling basket is by tossing together sliced onions, red, yellow, and green peppers with olive oil, salt, and pepper and grill them as a side dish for the steak.

2. Cast iron skillet

Having an iron skillet on the grill is versatile for many functions. It could be used for grilling breakfast casserole, paella, and cornbread. Using a cast-iron skillet will give everything a crisp and great flavor to the food. A cast-iron skillet will cost about $30, but if treated right, there is no need to buy another one, and definitely worth the money. Use the iron skillet for some braised green beans and summer vegetable options.

3. Skewers

Wooden or stainless steel skewers are just a simple grill tool for grilling many options of food including cubed meat, shrimp, vegetables, and fruits. It is recommended to use the skewer with each food separately and cooking times between each food vary. The cheapest skewers in the market are wooden but invest in a stainless steel one for $10. For a healthy dessert, use the skewers for sliced pineapple and brush it with honey, orange juice, and cinnamon, then grill it until slightly caramelized.

4. Pizza pan with holes

Some people like to make their own pizza at home and the pizza pan with holes is an essential tool. The holes on the pan will help to make the crust crispier and gave that smoky flavor to the pizza. Purchase the pan for approximately $15 for the pizza pan, but prices vary with the size of the pan.

