Cauliflower steak on grill to replace meat option for Nashvillians

Karolina Kołodziejczak/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — It’s summer, and that means people in Nashville are getting their grills out. With more people are cutting back on meat and start trying a plant-based diet, they have been finding alternative food to replace meat.

In a recent study, many people have replaced their meat with a plant-based diet. Not just consuming plants is healthier for the body, it could also reduce the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and cognitive decline.

This summer, try making this delicious cauliflower steak at home for those people who just started cutting back on meat or just practicing a vegetarian lifestyle. The cauliflower is also loaded with fiber and rich in Vitamin C, B-12, and Folate.

The ‘cauliflower steaks on grill’ recipe is by Stacey Kendrick and served for 4 people as a main dish. Check the recipe below to make one at home.

For cauliflower steaks on the grill, prepare this ingredient to be used:

1/4 canola oil

Juice of 1 lemon

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

2 heads cauliflower

black pepper

The first step is to preheat the grill to medium heat. Then whisk together oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, paprika, brown sugar, and chili powder.

Next, put the stem of cauliflower on a cutting board, removing the leaves from the bottom of the cauliflower. Then, cut the cauliflower vertically to remove the loose florets.

After done cutting the cauliflower, brush it with the oil mixture on one side then place it on the grill for 8 minutes. Continue brushing the other side with the oil mixture and flip it carefully with tongs or spatula and grill the other side. Grill the side for another 8 minutes. It is done when cauliflower is golden brown and crispy.

The last step, grind some fresh black pepper on top before serving.

